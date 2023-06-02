June 2, 2001
Franklin’s Summer Fun 2001 program kicked off Thursday night with the first of 15 Thursday Evening Concerts in the Park.
The Fertigs Community Center will hold its annual gas engine/antique tractor show at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at its facility at 4887 Camp Coffman Road.
Central Electric Cooperative has announced its 2023 Good Neighbor Scholarship winners.
Clarion Class of 1960
June 2, 2001
Oil City students were celebrating the end of the school year Thursday with some fun activities under the sunny skies.
The annual Greenways Awards ceremony was held Wednesday at the Franklin Trailhead.
Cranberry High School held its senior awards ceremony recently for the school’s Class of 2023.
Leaders representing counties across Pennsylvania gathered Wednesday in Harrisburg to call on state legislators and the Shapiro administration to take action within the 2023-24 state budget process to increase county mental health funding and reauthorize the 911 call-taking and dispatch system.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Jim Flaherty of Seneca. The article was submitted by his family.)
A Little Free Library was installed this week in Franklin’s Fountain Park near the entrance to the courthouse by Mallory Spence and her son Liam Bidish, 10, of Franklin.
Dean's list
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
June 1, 2001
Hickory Grove
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is advising motorists that starting this morning at 9, a superload being transported from Allegheny County is expected to travel through portions of Indiana, Jefferson, Clarion and Butler counties on its journey to Columbiana, Ohio.
North Clarion High School held its awards assembly last week in the school gymnasium.
Historic Pithole City will open for the summer on Saturday.
Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts and the United Way of Clarion County will host “Opportunity in the Arts” at 6 p.m. Monday at the Butler Little Theater.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Earlene Rice of Franklin. The article was submitted by her family.)
Seneca Rocks Audubon Society will hold a free nature program about turkey vultures at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, in Auditorium 122 at the Science and Technology Center at PennWest-Clarion University.
Oil City TOPS
The Redbank Valley Historical Society will host a presentation about the New Bethlehem area’s coal mining and coke production heritage at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 12, at the History Center.
The Forest County Country Music Association’s next evening of music will start at 7 p.m. Friday, June 9, at the MACA Building just off Pine Street in Marienville.
Rocky Grove Class of 1956
Twenty-three area veterans gathered to enjoy a day of trout fishing, catered food and fly-tying demonstrations free of charge this month at the annual Oil Creek Trout Unlimited veterans service program held at the Sandycreek Conservancy in Franklin.
May 31, 2001
Venango Technology Center will hold its annual awarding of certificates ceremony on Thursday.
David Galbreath, of Lucinda; nonprofit Northwest Pennsylvania Mobility Alliance Inc.; and Hydetown Borough will receive awards at the 2023 Greenways Awards Ceremony at 2 p.m. Wednesday beside the Saltbox Visitor Center in the Franklin Trailhead.
Jesus Is Life Ministry, located off Route 417 just north of Franklin, will hold its annual B.I.B.L.E. Camp for school-aged children July 25-29.
AAA East Central and the Venango County Sheriff’s Office are hosting an event Thursday in Franklin to replace peeling Pennsylvania license plates for free.
The Jefferson County History Center will host several programs on specialized topics at the upcoming Military Collectibles show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.
Ladies from The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen Guild Dramatic Society will present a murder mystery and fashion show at 8 p.m. June 8-10 and June 15-17 at the Sawmill Theater in Cook Forest.
May 30, 2001
Warm weather and the excitement of outboard boats hitting top speeds on Justus Lake made it a great weekend to take in the Two Mile Run Regatta on Memorial Day weekend.
Dozens of kayaks floated down Redbank Creek from Summerville to Hawthorn on Saturday for the sixth annual Kayak and Canoe Poker Run.