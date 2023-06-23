June 23, 2001

A day after torrential rains caused flash flooding throughout Franklin, residents were cleaning up, businesses were getting ready to re-open, the street department was moving mud and the firemen were hoping to catch some sleep.

Kinzua skywalk temporarily closed

  • From staff reports

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced it has temporarily closed the skywalk at Kinzua Bridge State Park in McKean County to conduct a safety evaluation after the impacts of recent high winds.

Club Notes

Tri-City Bridge — Winners Tuesday in the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Frank Klinger and Jan Beichner, second; and Sunni Clickett and Jane Hillard, third.

Scrabble-themed poker run set for August

  • From staff reports

The Greenville Salvation Army will combine a motorcycle poker run with a well-known board game for its inaugural Scrabble Bike Run & Car Crawl fundraiser, which includes a stop in the Franklin area, on Aug. 19.

SCI Forest announces full-scale drill today

  • From staff reports

MARIENVILLE — SCI Forest Superintendent Randy Irwin said a full-scale exercise has been scheduled for today that will simulate a major emergency at the prison, which will be locked down and operating under emergency procedures.

Special Olympics registration set in Franklin

  • From staff reports

A registration clinic for anyone who wants to become a Special Olympics athlete, volunteer, coach or unified partner will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at the Franklin Elks Club on Buffalo Street.

ENGAGEMENT: McKinney/OBrien

Daryl and Mary Kay McKinney, of Franklin, have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Christy Marie McKinney, toMichael James O’Brien, of Houston, Texas.

Singer Mayfield to perform July 8 in Foxburg

  • From staff reports

Songwriter, singer and multi-instrumentalist David Mayfield will return to the Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts’ Lincoln Hall in Foxburg with his award-winning band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8.

Keystone dedicates Heath Gym

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

KNOX — Thursday evening the Keystone School District opened the Heath Gym in honor of basketball coach Greg Heath, who has been the Panthers coach for 40 years.