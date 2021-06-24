June 24, 1999
More than eight miles of an old rail line along East Sandy Creek will be paved this summer as a part of a $1.5 million federal grant allotted for trails.
More than eight miles of an old rail line along East Sandy Creek will be paved this summer as a part of a $1.5 million federal grant allotted for trails.
The Cranberry Clothes Closet will be open every Thursday in July from noon to 4 p.m.
Chapel on the Hill in Emlenton will hold a drive-through mobile food pantry from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8.
90TH BIRTHDAY - Former area resident Lyril Banister, who now lives in Georgia, will turn 90 on Saturday. Banister spent her younger years in the Franklin area. She moved to Hannaville in 1966 after she and her husband, the late Bob Banister, spent some time in central Florida. Banister spent…
The annual "I Love Clarion" celebration will be held Saturday, July 3, with activities in downtown Clarion and at the Clarion Mall.
Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Cindi Power at (814) 677-8370 to make the arrangements.
Sherry and Earl "Chip" Stoltenburg Jr. of Oil City will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary Friday.
Tim and Kate Nale of Venus will mark their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
The Clarion Free Library will begin in-person programming in July.
Clarion TOPS - Judy Whitton was the best loser at the June 14 meeting of the Clarion TOPS, Chapter 742. There were 11 members weighing in at the meeting.
HARRISBURG (AP) - A Republican rewrite of Pennsylvania election law that would mandate voter IDs, alter registration and ballot counting deadlines and give conservatives auditing procedures they have clamored for passed the state House on Tuesday despite Gov. Tom Wolf's veto threat.
An award-winning state apprenticeship program recently held a graduation ceremony for its first cohort of participants at the Manufacturer and Business Association in Erie.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Lyril Jean Rhines Banister of Cumming, Georgia. The article was submitted by her family.
Effective Friday, the Clarion Hospital vaccine clinic will administer COVID-19 vaccines at the hospital. Patients should enter through the main entrance of the hospital to register. The vaccination clinic at the Gordman's Building will host its last clinic on Wednesday. To view clinic days a…
Tionesta will be the host of a KenVenture event on Sunday.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Ballinger, a native of Sligo, joined the U.S. Navy for the opportunities the military offers.
Cranberry Class of 1956
Dean's list
Oil City Class of 1970
Oil City TOPS - Judy Rearick was the TOPS best loser at the June 16 meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Brent Edward Hetrick is the valedictorian for the Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School Class of 2021.
Tea Party Patriots to meet
The Rocky Grove Fireman's Fair will run Tuesday through Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department on Shuffstall Street. There is no cost for admission; parking is $3.
Outdoor writer Steve Sorensen will be the featured speaker at the Forest County Historical Society's "Tuesday Talks" program tonight in Tionesta.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Helen Roddy of Oil City. The article was submitted by Emily Bash.
The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry and Tourism is facilitating an online contest in which local businesses and groups will earn tourism awards.
Gary "Toby" and Sue Saltarelli of Franklin will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
