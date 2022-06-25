June 26, 2000
The semi-annual Wings Over Venango Airshow was held this weekend at Venango Regional Airport in Franklin. Over 5,000 enthusiasts attended the two-day event, which included a wingwalker, aerial displays and parachutists.
They say it takes money to make money, and a recent study reports that investing in the tourism industry may have big returns for the state.
A public hearing to address the need for broadband in Cranberry Township was held Thursday during the township supervisors meeting.
With two first floor tenants, Movie Stop and Raymond James, moving out of the old Welker & Maxwell building on Oil City’s South Side, the owner of the structure has plans for a fix-up.
An Oil City business, which for nearly two decades has been a staple for people who enjoy that cup of coffee or tea while congregating at the popular spot, will for the third time see a departure in ownership.
A concert by South 62 planned for Sunday night in Franklin has been canceled.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
June 26, 2000
June 24, 2000
Venango County, in partnership with the cities of Franklin and Oil City, is preparing an application for a federally funded HOME grant for housing rehabilitation projects within those two municipalities.
June 23, 2000
Forest County commissioner Bob Snyder gave an update about plans for an EMT course that will begin in August at the commissioners’ meeting Wednesday.
INAUGURATED — Jeanne Slattery, professor of psychology at Clarion University, was inaugurated as president of the Pennsylvania Psychological Association, which serves about 3,400 psychologists in Pennsylvania. Slattery also serves on the board for the Pennsylvania Psychological Foundation an…
PITTSBURGH — The average price of gasoline throughout the tri-county area this week is above the western Pennsylvania average of $5.01, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
In an effort to help educate local residents about their rights regarding firearms and their safety, state Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion/Armstrong/Forest) will hold a firearms safety and rights seminar from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at the Hawthorn fire hall.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the region over the state’s most recent seven-day reporting period has decreased.
CLARION — Clarion Borough Council will not — at least for the foreseeable future — form a shade tree commission.
Work at 100 Seneca in downtown Oil City was again a main point of discussion during Tuesday’s monthly meeting of the Venango County Economic Development Authority.
June 22, 2000
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Lucille Faye Stephens of Seneca. The article was submitted by her daughter, Holly Schossler.)
BOOK SIGNING — Forest County author BJ LaPier, who writes under the pen name of BJ Moore, has published her 11th book, titled “Josiah Wolfe.” LaPier will sign copies of her newest work, which is a horror novel, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at the Market Village in Tionesta. Her o…
Tea Party Patriots to meet Saturday
The following students at Valley Grove Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
Oil City TOPS
Rouseville Community
The following students at Oil City Middle School were named to the honor roll for the fourth-quarter grading period:
The following students at Rocky Grove High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
Friday, June 24
June 21, 2000
Oil City School Board members were asked Monday to consider an alternative curriculum to several lessons on sexuality and sexual harassments that have been taught to middle school students.
Several Oil City firefighters were training in firefighter survival Monday at a home on Petroleum Street across from the YMCA.
The BHS Clarion Hospital Foundation awarded seven scholarships to area students pursuing education in the medical field.
HARRISBURG – The state Senate on Monday approved legislation sponsored by Sen. Scott Hutchinson (R-21) to provide safer options for heavy hauling permit holders.
June 20, 2000
Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper’s upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Cindi Power at (814) 677-8370 to make the arrangements.
Clarion Knights of Columbus Council No. 7549 donated $17,500 to the Immaculate Conception School in Clarion.
Several roads in Forest and Warren counties remain closed or limited due to trees and utilities that were brought down by extreme weather on Thursday.
PITTSBURGH — The state’s tax on natural gas development generated $234 million in 2021, marking the second-largest amount ever returned to communities across the commonwealth, according to the state Public Utility Commission.
The Clarion County Planning Commission gave final approval this week to a major subdivision for a proposed travel plaza in Monroe Township.
June 19, 2000
MARIENVILLE — After heavy winds on Thursday night, U.S. Forest Service crews have been clearing downed trees on priority roads and trails and two roads have been closed in Allegheny National Forest.
Letters Testamentary of Estate of George O Zinsser, late …