June 4, 2001

The Franklin baseball team will try to bounce back from Thursday’s 4-1 loss to Harbor Creek in the District 10 Class AA title game when the Knights open interdistrict play at 3:30 p.m. today against District 9 champion Brookville at Clearfield High School’s Bison Sports Complex.

0
0
0
0
0

Festival Bike 'n Brew scheduled July 15
Community News

Festival Bike 'n Brew scheduled July 15

  • From staff reports

The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce’s young professional group, Future Leaders & Entrepreneurs Exchange (FLEX), is hosting this year’s Oil Heritage Festival Bike ‘n Brew on Saturday, July 15.

Community News

Getting It Right

Pipeline Alley concerts in Oil City will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. this Wednesday and again Wednesday, June 21.

Slow-moving superload to move through area today
Community News

Slow-moving superload to move through area today

  • From staff reports

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is advising motorists that starting this morning at 9, a superload being transported from Allegheny County is expected to travel through portions of Indiana, Jefferson, Clarion and Butler counties on its journey to Columbiana, Ohio.

Community News

Veterans enjoy free day of fishing at annual program

  • From staff reports

Twenty-three area veterans gathered to enjoy a day of trout fishing, catered food and fly-tying demonstrations free of charge this month at the annual Oil Creek Trout Unlimited veterans service program held at the Sandycreek Conservancy in Franklin.