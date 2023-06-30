Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 82F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.