June 5, 2000

210 seniors graduated from Franklin High School this weekend. Graduates Sarah Benvenuti, Lane Glenn, Tiffany McBride, Danielle Francis and Rebecca Wade sang, "A Closing Prayer" during the ceremony. 

Community News

Theme announced for Titusville Oil Festival

  • From staff reports

The Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the theme for this year’s Oil Festival as “Discovery of Oil, A Whale of a Celebration.” The festival will be held Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12 and 13, in downtown Titusville.

Community News

  • From staff reports

Meadville Pike in Franklin will be closed to traffic from its intersection with Route 322 in Franklin to Bell Avenue in Sugarcreek Borough while roadwork is done near the county’s Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex.

Community News

Valley Grove book giveaway

  • From staff reports

A number of families and students stopped by Valley Grove Elementary School Wednesday evening to pick up a bag that contains six to seven books to encourage students to read over their summer break.

Community News

Quilt Guild show winners

  • From staff reports

More than 200 people attended the recent Oil Valley Quilt Guilders show at the Seneca fire hall, where many quilts, wall hangings, small quilts, miniatures and unique items were displayed.

Community News

Clarion County observances

About 100 people turned out for Memorial Day ceremonies at the cemetery in Clarion on Monday. Co-hosted by Craig E. Fleming American Legion Post 66 and Ross A. McGinnis Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 214, the ceremony included remarks by Ray McGunigle and musical selections by the Clarion Are…