June 6, 2000
Emma Kathleen Hale, daughter of Jenny and Dave Hale of 813 Liberty Street, celebrated her first birthday today.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Yvonne “Bonnie” Yeager of Polk. The article was submitted by her children.)
Kenneth and Mary Lou Moorehead of Oil City will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday.
Richard “Dick” and Donna Perry of Oil City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Thursday.
The Keystone Community Education Council has been asked to participate in the Pennsylvania Talent Pipeline Project, which is expanding to the western/northwestern region of Pennsylvania.
SHIPPENVILLE — Clarion County residents took advantage of a bright, sunny Saturday to help the environment at the county’s annual recycling event at the Clarion County Park.
When Lucinda resident Patti Kaltenbach sees an empty wine bottle she envisions garden art. She is one of a growing number of people who create garden art from unwanted or disused items.
Franklin High School honored a number of seniors with scholarships during an awards ceremony Wednesday.
Timothy and Linda McCloskey of Lucinda will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.
A number of special awards were presented Friday evening during commencement exercises for the Venango Catholic High School Class of 2022.
The Fertigs Community Center will hold its annual gas engine/antique tractor show beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 11.
The Crawford County Historical Society will hold public tours of Holland Hall on Wednesday, June 15, as part of its annual meeting and preservation awards, and the public is invited to attend.
Students poured out of Hasson Heights Elementary School and into the sunshine Friday afternoon to see school principal Matt Siembida kiss a pig.
The Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the theme for this year’s Oil Festival as “Discovery of Oil, A Whale of a Celebration.” The festival will be held Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12 and 13, in downtown Titusville.
June 5, 2000
The Forest County Country Music Association will host a series of monthly open music jam sessions, beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, June 10, at the MACA Building in Marienville.
The Pipeline Alley Concert Series, hosted by the Oil City Arts Council, is gearing up for another busy summer season.
Utica Presbyterian Church will celebrate its 150-year anniversary at its current location on Saturday.
Clarion County’s 30th Youth Field Day will be held in August. Online registration will open at 5 p.m. Monday.
June 3, 2000
James and Christine Gammello will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary today.
Meadville Pike in Franklin will be closed to traffic from its intersection with Route 322 in Franklin to Bell Avenue in Sugarcreek Borough while roadwork is done near the county’s Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex.
A number of families and students stopped by Valley Grove Elementary School Wednesday evening to pick up a bag that contains six to seven books to encourage students to read over their summer break.
Tim Hummel is a watershed specialist with the Venango Conservation District.
Sugarcreek Borough administrator Joseph Sporer reminded residents during Wednesday’s borough council meeting they need to get their sewer laterals inspected before they transfer ownership of the property.
The visitor center at the historic Pithole City near Pleasantville will open for the summer tourist season on Saturday.
Mike and Jane Byham of Franklin will celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary Monday.
June 2, 2000
Mike and Carol McCullon of Harrisville will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Monday.
According to the state Department of Health, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the region over the state’s most recent seven-day reporting period has decreased.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced ramp closures have been scheduled this weekend for milling and paving work on Interstate 80 in Clarion and Jefferson counties.
The Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts will feature jazz and blues vocalist and trumpeter Benny Benack III at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Lincoln Hall in Foxburg.
More than 200 people attended the recent Oil Valley Quilt Guilders show at the Seneca fire hall, where many quilts, wall hangings, small quilts, miniatures and unique items were displayed.
The Franklin Fine Arts Council’s Thursday night Concerts in the Park series will kick off at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Bandstand Park with the Venango Chorus and the Silver Cornet Band.
Dog trainers Deb and Randy Locke presented a “Prevent the Bite Program” recently to kindergarten through third-grade students at Sandycreek Elementary School.
