June 6, 2001

Victory Elementary School held Astronaut Day Tuesday on their last full day of school. NASA-trained Betty Bigney, a coordinator for the Pennsylvania Young Astronaut program, was a special guest at the event.

Community News

Pipeline Alley concerts in Oil City will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. this Wednesday and again Wednesday, June 21.

Festival Bike 'n Brew scheduled July 15
  • From staff reports

The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce’s young professional group, Future Leaders & Entrepreneurs Exchange (FLEX), is hosting this year’s Oil Heritage Festival Bike ‘n Brew on Saturday, July 15.