Piano students of Susan Piel presented a spring recital at the Fox Street Church of God in Rocky Grove. Students who performed in the program include, Ben Lowry, Tyler Myers, Bethany Beichner, Sarah Hill, Katie Rogers, Kyle Ghrist, Kimberly Bega, Caitlin Lowry, Corinne Hart, Mariah McMullen, Kacee Kehoe, Rachel Lalley, Brittany Beichner, Krissie Anderson, Joel Myers, Kimberly Mayhue, Kate Schreffler, Joshua Boocks and Diane Detar.
EARNS DESIGNATION — Chad Stover of Conair in Franklin has earned the Exhibitor’s Certified Trade Show Marketer designation. Exhibitor Media Group is a leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education. Stover worked for six years to complete the CSTM program and earn the designati…
Celebratory cheers from young students erupted throughout the hallways of Valley Grove Elementary School on Tuesday as members of the Rocky Grove High School Class of 2022 walked down the hallways with 57 kindergarten students.
More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.
The Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the theme for this year’s Oil Festival as “Discovery of Oil, A Whale of a Celebration.” The festival will be held Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12 and 13, in downtown Titusville.