June 9, 2000

The Franklin High School softball team, lead by coach Tim Heffernan, will try to keep its postseason run going at 2 p.m. today in the Class AA interdistrict quarterfinals at the Brockway High School field.

GRADUATES EARLY — Aurora Joy Millward of Marienville earned her high school diploma May 31, just two months after turning 15. She carried a 4.0 grade point average and completed 33 credits that are transferable to college. She is the daughter of Travis and Randi Millward, who have independen…

EARNS DESIGNATION — Chad Stover of Conair in Franklin has earned the Exhibitor’s Certified Trade Show Marketer designation. Exhibitor Media Group is a leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education. Stover worked for six years to complete the CSTM program and earn the designati…

Rocky Grove Avenue to close for work

  • From staff reports

Rocky Grove Avenue in Franklin will be closed to northbound traffic in Sugarcreek Borough next week from its intersection with Route 322 to the intersection with Front Street.

Rocky Grove senior walk

Celebratory cheers from young students erupted throughout the hallways of Valley Grove Elementary School on Tuesday as members of the Rocky Grove High School Class of 2022 walked down the hallways with 57 kindergarten students.

OC students splash into summer

The air was full of the smell of sunscreen and pool water Monday as Oil City Middle School students enjoyed an end-of-school pool party at the James A. Nelles Memorial Swimming Pool.