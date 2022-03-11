March 11, 2000
The Franklin Knights boys basketball team hiked its record to 14-4 Friday night by beating West Mifflin, 60-47, in the first round of the PIAA Class AAA interdistricts at Meadville High School.
Updated: March 11, 2022 @ 4:36 am
Several students at North Clarion High School participated in the Northwest Region Science Olympiad held Wednesday at Penn State Behrend, where they earned first-place medals in many events.
March 11, 2000
A Tarbell Tea will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the Tarbell House in Titusville.
Cooperstown Public Library has received an $8,000 grant from the Venango Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of Bridge Builders Community Foundations.
Cranberry Township supervisors discussed several matters during their meeting Thursday.
Oil City High School will present “The Addams Family” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 17-19, in the high school auditorium.
Keystone Class of 1961
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Laura Flick and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Barb Bickel and Sunni Clickett, third.
March 10, 2000
Oil City Class of 1963
Venango Archaeology — The Venango Archaeology Chapter will meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Christ United Methodist Church, 1135 Buffalo St., Franklin.
A series of six lessons on the card game bridge will begin Tuesday, March 22, at the Belles Lettres Club, 405 W. First St., Oil City.
State Rep. Brian Sims, a Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, believes tolling interstate bridges would be a “mistake” and the closure of Polk State Center could result in people “on the street.”
Angie Spaziani of Seneca and her family love looking for bald eagles.
Inspirational speaker Rudy Ruettiger, the former walk-on football player at Notre Dame who inspired the movie “Rudy”, will speak at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, in the auditorium of Marwick-Boyd Fine Arts Center at Clarion University.
Some waters in Clarion County run red, which is the color of acid mine drainage.
Plaintiffs and defendants in the case involving the planned closure of both Polk and White Haven state centers met March 1 for the first time since a mediation agreement was reached in January.
Amy Sines, chairman of the Titusville United Way’s Better Together Campaign, announced the agency exceeded its 2021 campaign goal of $185,000.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the tri-county area over the past seven-day reporting period has, for the most part, been nearly flat from the previous week.
March 9, 2000
In the story about U.S. House candidate Dan Pastore that appeared in the March 7 edition, the following clarification reflects his view on abortion:
An American Legion veterans service officer will again be assisting veterans, active military members and their families during special outreach hours at state Rep. Donna Oberlander’s district offices.
The City of Oil City will begin conducting demographic surveys for a street reconstruction project on the entire length of Murray Street in conjunction with its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.
The Oil Region Alliance will host two hands-on cemetery preservation workshops this spring to teach participants how to properly clean and maintain headstones.
The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry and Tourism is accepting nominations through April 1 for its Historic Preservation Awards.
Celebrating their first birthdays today are Emsley Monroe Reed, daughter of Quinton and Hanna Reed of Pittsburgh, formerly of Oil City and granddaughter of Kim and Tim Reed of Oil City, Heather Tartara of Pittsburgh, and Mike Stucke of Oil City; and Joshua Garner, son of Karlyn Garner of Pit…
The United Way of Venango County will distribute 1,000 free Easter meals to county residents.
Clarion County commissioners adopted a resolution Tuesday that, if approved, will supply a major portion of the funding needed to renovate the county courthouse.
The Clarion Forest VNA Hospice Program is seeking volunteers to be part of an integrated health care team to help ensure quality of life for persons with life-limiting illnesses.
Christian Life Academy hosted an in-house interpretive speech tournament for its students Wednesday and Friday.
Friends of Drake Well is hosting a fundraiser race Saturday, May 21, at Oil Creek State Park.
Here’s a look at district and statewide accomplishments by Venango County basketball teams over the years:
March 8, 2000
Oil City TOPS — Thirteen TOPS and four KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
March 7, 2000
Oil City has celebrated the July 4th holiday with much pageantry over the years.
The Clarion County Democratic Party is seeking individuals to run for precinct committee in all precincts.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Donald Hahn of Oil City. The article was submitted by his sister Bonnie Huth and niece Jill Foys.)
The campaign of Lt. Gov. John Fetterman to claim the Democratic nomination for the U. S. Senate seat currently occupied by Republican Pat Toomey is drawing attention from national media sources.
First Energy’s website on Sunday afternoon reported power outages had affected about 2,200 customers in Venango County and about 1,500 customers in Clarion County. The outages coincided at the time high winds ripped through the area.
