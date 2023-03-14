Shaun Grill hit the second of two technical foul shots as Franklin beat Blackhawk, 52-43, Tuesday night at Slippery Rock University in the second round of the PIAA Class AAA basketball playoffs. It was Franklin’s first win over Blackhawk in six tries.
The Redbank Valley High School Reunion Steering Committee is continuing to work on providing a variety of activities, entertainment and food for “The Event of the Year: The Reunion of a Lifetime” on Saturday, July 8, at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.