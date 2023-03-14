March 14, 2001

Shaun Grill hit the second of two technical foul shots as Franklin beat Blackhawk, 52-43, Tuesday night at Slippery Rock University in the second round of the PIAA Class AAA basketball playoffs. It was Franklin’s first win over Blackhawk in six tries.

Coffee In Between to close
Coffee In Between to close

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

After filling the temporary void in Franklin after the closure of Bossa Nova, and serving residents for about a year and a half, Coffee In Between will be closing.

Planning continues for Redbank reunion

  • From staff reports

The Redbank Valley High School Reunion Steering Committee is continuing to work on providing a variety of activities, entertainment and food for “The Event of the Year: The Reunion of a Lifetime” on Saturday, July 8, at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.

WEDDING: Sproul/Ivey
Steven and Laura Ivey Sproul of 912 Brandon Ave., Apt. 3, Norfolk, Virginia, were married March 5, 2022, and they celebrated their one-year anniversary on Sunday.