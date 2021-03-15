March 15, 1999
Josh Moore won a silver medal in the 119-pound class at the PIAA Class AAA Wrestling Championships at Hershey. His twin brother, Scott took fourth place
The annual Community Clean-Up Day in Oil City will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 21.
The United Way of the Titusville Region has surpassed its goal of $175,000 in its annual fundraising campaign.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced a combined 31 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties.
SALEM TOWNSHIP - The rebuilding of the dam and spillway structures at Kahle Lake in Salem Township will take about four years and will cost about $7.5 million.
SALEM TOWNSHIP -The state Fish & Boat Commission plans to repair the spillways and dam at Kahle Lake incorporates public comment and recommendations.
March 15, 1999
Petitions from candidates seeking to be on ballots in the May primary election in Forest County have been submitted.
It may be early March 2021, but doesn't it seem sometimes like last year's pandemic-spiced March really never ended?
Man seeks re-election to Franklin council
Two public recreational venues in Oil City are getting spruced up.
Oil City High School and Middle School staff will participate in a joint emergency drill with the Oil City fire and police departments on Thursday.
Tri-City bridge club - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, first; Laura Flick and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Barb Crudo and Jackie Stone, third.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced a combined 21 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.
St. Stephen School
March 13, 1999
March 12, 1999
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.
Several bicycle enthusiasts have teamed up to raise money to provide 30 local children with bicycles.
New construction is picking up in Cranberry Township.
ACHIEVEMENT - Tarasia J. Maguire of Dempseytown, an insurance agent for New York Life in Franklin, has earned a court position in the Million Dollar Round Table for 2021. Achieving membership in MDRT is a career milestone attained by those who have demonstrated superior professional knowledg…
Franklin mayor to run as write-in candidate
March 11, 1999
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced a combined nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties.
The Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute free Farm to Families food boxes from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, or while supplies last.
Clyde Licht of Venus, who was featured in the newspaper's Nifty at 90 series, was stationed with the U.S. Army in Fairbanks, Alaska. The location was listed incorrectly in Wednesday's newspaper.
More organizations have announced they will participate in Bridge Builders Community Foundations' annual Week of Giving next week.
The COVID-19 Hospitality Recovery Program (CHIRP) Grant applications are now available on the Northwest Commission, Venango County and Forest County websites.
HARRISBURG - The Department of Human Services announced Pennsylvanians can now apply for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) by calling 866-550-4355.
Christian Life Academy will host an event called "A,B,C'S and 1,2,3'S of Kindergarten" from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on March 17.
CLARION TOWNSHIP - A long, contentious battle regarding school reopening in the Clarion-Limestone School District will soon end.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 21 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
March 10, 1999
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Clyde Joseph Licht of Venus. The article was submitted by his daughter, Sherry McCloskey.
The Northwest Commission has been selected as the Certified Economic Development Organization to administer the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program in Clarion, Forest, Venango and Warren counties.
State Rep. R. Lee James will sponsor two local events where people who need to file for property tax/rent rebates can get help filling out the necessary forms for financial relief.
Gardening hotline
Oil City TOPS - Ten TOPS and five KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
