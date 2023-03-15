March 15, 2001

Seneca Printing Express of Franklin is winding down its biggest job since merging with a national event ticketing firm — printing and shipping at least 1.5 million season tickets for the Pittsburgh Pirates. These season tickets are for the inaugural season of the new home of the Pirates, PNC Park.

0
0
0
0
0

Community News

Kelly co-introduces bill to incentivize healthy living

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly co-introduced bipartisan, bicameral legislation that would incentivize healthy living and physical activity by allowing people to use a portion of money saved in their pre-tax health savings account and flexible spending account toward qualified sports and f…

Community News

Getting It right

Jonathan Davis, 27, of Oil City, is facing charges of terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault in connection with an incident Sunday at a Harold Street residence in Oil City.

Coffee In Between to close
Community News

Coffee In Between to close

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

After filling the temporary void in Franklin after the closure of Bossa Nova, and serving residents for about a year and a half, Coffee In Between will be closing.

Community News

Planning continues for Redbank reunion

  • From staff reports

The Redbank Valley High School Reunion Steering Committee is continuing to work on providing a variety of activities, entertainment and food for “The Event of the Year: The Reunion of a Lifetime” on Saturday, July 8, at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.