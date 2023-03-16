March 16, 2001
Venango Regional Airport had a big visitor Thursday. A United States Navy DC-9 with the capacity to carry 90 passengers or a payload of 27,000 pounds of cargo landed in Franklin shortly after 10 a.m. on a special military mission.
Dean's list
HARRISBURG — PennDOT is seeking the public’s feedback on winter services through an online survey.
Allegheny National Forest’s Bradford Ranger District is initiating an environmental analysis of the 20,252-acre Porcupine Run Project located in Cherry Grove, Limestone and Watson townships in Warren County and Hickory, Howe and Kingsley townships.
The Clarion Forest Visiting Nurses Association hospice program is seeking volunteers to be a part of an integrated health care team that would help ensure quality of life for persons with life-limiting illnesses.
The Women’s Recovery Center is providing a women’s recovery support group gathering from 4 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday on the second floor of 1310 Liberty St. in Franklin.
A couple of special guests attended the Venango County commissioners meeting Tuesday.
The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry, Pennsylvania CareerLink and the Clarion Mall will team up for a job/educational fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at the mall.
Registration is now open for the annual Clarion Rotary community auction at clarion rotary.com
Northern Pennsylvania Regional College has been granted the status of candidate for accreditation by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.
Jonathan Davis, 27, of Oil City, is facing charges of terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault in connection with an incident Sunday at a Harold Street residence in Oil City.
March 15, 2001
Oil City High School will present its 49th annual musical production, “Shrek the Musical”, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday in the high school auditorium.
The Clarion Free Library has been busy at work.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly co-introduced bipartisan, bicameral legislation that would incentivize healthy living and physical activity by allowing people to use a portion of money saved in their pre-tax health savings account and flexible spending account toward qualified sports and f…
Barbara Doyle and Melissa Dolecki, who are Venango County Master Gardeners with the Penn State Extension program, visited 50 first-grade students at Sandycreek Elementary School last week.
This year’s primary election ballot in Forest County will feature a race for the three county commissioner seats.
Oil City Class of 1963
March 14, 2001
Oil City Council member Mike Walentosky has announced his candidacy for a second term.
Amy Winger, of Knox Borough, has announced her candidacy for Clarion County register and recorder.
Cranberry Area High School
The Franklin Elks Club is partnering with the local chapter of the Set Free Movement to host a presentation about human trafficking.
March 13, 2001
After filling the temporary void in Franklin after the closure of Bossa Nova, and serving residents for about a year and a half, Coffee In Between will be closing.
Bridge Buddies
Cranberry Class of 1956
March 12, 2001
Keystone Class of 1961
March 10, 2001
The Oil City Arts Council will present its 2023 Photography Show “VISIONS” in Graffiti Gallery, at the National Transit Building Annex in Oil City.
The Redbank Valley High School Reunion Steering Committee is continuing to work on providing a variety of activities, entertainment and food for “The Event of the Year: The Reunion of a Lifetime” on Saturday, July 8, at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
Cranberry Township supervisors reviewed results of a public hearing held Feb. 23 regarding a proposed zoning change.
Clarion-Limestone Elementary School plans to start registering children for the 2023-24 kindergarten program at the end of March.
Friday, March 17
Senate OKs Hutchinson’s bill on health professionals
March 9, 2001