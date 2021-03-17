March 17, 1999
Yvonne Rudd, a Franklin Pike woman, pulled three victims of a car accident to safety while one of the vehicles was on fire.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
March 17, 1999
Yvonne Rudd, a Franklin Pike woman, pulled three victims of a car accident to safety while one of the vehicles was on fire.
The Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food bags from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's Venango County maintenance office has announced waste fill dirt will be available as crews begin springtime activities such as ditching, shoulder cutting, pipe replacement and other operations.
Kellner's Fireworks will host its annual demo days and seminars Friday and Saturday, April 16-17.
March 17, 1999
Plumer Cemetery Association
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced six new combined cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties, and that Clarion County reported one new virus-related death.
CLARION - The Clarion County Economic Development Corp. has announced its opposition to the proposed bridge toll on the Canoe Creek bridges on Interstate 80.
Alletta Gilliland Netzler of Franklin will celebrate her 100th birthday Tuesday.
This photograph shows the First Presbyterian Church, built in 1908 at a cost of $22,000, on Oil City's North Side.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Rita C. Schiffer of Huefner. The article was submitted by her family.
Adam Christopher Owen and Amanda Dian Shontz have announced their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
The 70th annual Easter sunrise service at Cook Forest State Park scheduled for April 4 has been canceled due to the coronavirus.
March 16, 1999
Oil City TOPS - Six TOPS and five KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
The Colonel Drake Cultural Alliance, in partnership with Community Playhouse Inc., is launching a new fundraising effort that will begin with the current Bridge Builders Community Foundations' Week of Giving.
Summer programs were the focus at Monday's Valley Grove School Board meeting.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Community and Economic Development announced $5 million in funding is available to support communities impacted by state facility closures.
A warmer than normal winter, a season that ends on Saturday with the advent of spring, means Oil City escaped any major winter flooding this year due to the lack of ice jams on Oil Creek and the Allegheny River.
The Cranberry Food Pantry is returning to in-house food distribution starting Monday.
Victoria Stanish, a senior at Oil City High School, has been accepted to perform with the 2021 Pennsylvania Music Educators Association All-State Band.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced Venango County reported two new cases of COVID-19 (one confirmed and one probable).
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced a combined 31 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties.
SALEM TOWNSHIP -The state Fish & Boat Commission plans to repair the spillways and dam at Kahle Lake incorporates public comment and recommendations.
March 15, 1999
SALEM TOWNSHIP - The rebuilding of the dam and spillway structures at Kahle Lake in Salem Township will take about four years and will cost about $7.5 million.
The United Way of the Titusville Region has surpassed its goal of $175,000 in its annual fundraising campaign.
The annual Community Clean-Up Day in Oil City will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 21.
Petitions from candidates seeking to be on ballots in the May primary election in Forest County have been submitted.
It may be early March 2021, but doesn't it seem sometimes like last year's pandemic-spiced March really never ended?
Man seeks re-election to Franklin council
Two public recreational venues in Oil City are getting spruced up.
Oil City High School and Middle School staff will participate in a joint emergency drill with the Oil City fire and police departments on Thursday.
Tri-City bridge club - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, first; Laura Flick and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Barb Crudo and Jackie Stone, third.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced a combined 21 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.
St. Stephen School
March 13, 1999
March 12, 1999
Anticipated Part-time Custodian, M-F, 5 hours/day in even…
Full and Part Time CDL Driver/Equipment Operator/Laborer.…
Knox Ambulance has immediate openings for - Director of O…
Needed for night shift & weekends in the Franklin are…
The Caring Place Personal Care seeks Wellness Nurse. Full…
Congratulations Jane Gatesman of Knox winner of our Shamr…
Lost: Small, all-black female cat, in the vicinity of Fis…
Found Collie mix, Lucinda area on March 9th. Please conta…