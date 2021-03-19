March 19, 1999
Renovations to the former Oil City middle school building that will transform it into upscale residential living could begin as early as late spring, according to a representative for the development firm spearheading the project.
ART AWARD - Oil City artist George Cooley was selected to be part of the Erie Art Museum's 98th annual Nicole and Harry Martin Spring Show. Cooley also received a Juror's Award for his work at the juried exhibit. Cooley's painting, titled "Princesse Guerriere," was produced in 2020 at his Oi…
CLARION TOWNSHIP - When it came to selecting a new board member, the Clarion-Limestone School District had four candidates from which to choose.
The targeted time frame set by the state for closing Polk Center is August 2022.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 16 new combined cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties.
State Sen. Scott Hutchinson has joined a bipartisan effort to reform Pennsylvania's legislative and congressional redistricting process by improving public transparency and encouraging information sharing.
Woman to seek GOP nod for Clarion Borough mayor
The Oil City Police Department is seeking assistance from Oil City residents and businesses to compile a list of locations where home camera systems or other video recording systems are located in the city.
Bridge club - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Rita Courson and Barb Crudo, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 13 new combined cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties.
Venango County police departments, in cooperation with the Venango County Police Traffic Services Project, will join state police and more than 200 municipal police agencies for a targeted aggressive-driving enforcement wave beginning today through April 25.
March 18, 1999
Woman will seek Clarion mayor post
The Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry and the Clarion Mall will host a job/educational fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, at the Clarion Mall.
The newspaper is getting ready to publish its annual Save, Serve & Protect section, which highlights the work of local police, fire and emergency services agencies.
Oil City High School and Middle School staff will participate in a joint emergency drill with the Oil City fire and police departments today.
Venango County now has a phone number dedicated to helping people who are having problems scheduling their COVID-19 vaccination.
WASHINGTON - U.S. Sens. Bob Casey, D-Pa., and Pat Toomey, R-Pa., introduced a bipartisan bill to enhance accountability among the nation's poorest performing nursing homes.
The Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food bags from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's Venango County maintenance office has announced waste fill dirt will be available as crews begin springtime activities such as ditching, shoulder cutting, pipe replacement and other operations.
Plumer Cemetery Association
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced six new combined cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties, and that Clarion County reported one new virus-related death.
This photograph shows the First Presbyterian Church, built in 1908 at a cost of $22,000, on Oil City's North Side.
CLARION - The Clarion County Economic Development Corp. has announced its opposition to the proposed bridge toll on the Canoe Creek bridges on Interstate 80.
Kellner's Fireworks will host its annual demo days and seminars Friday and Saturday, April 16-17.
Alletta Gilliland Netzler of Franklin will celebrate her 100th birthday Tuesday.
March 17, 1999
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Rita C. Schiffer of Huefner. The article was submitted by her family.
Adam Christopher Owen and Amanda Dian Shontz have announced their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
The 70th annual Easter sunrise service at Cook Forest State Park scheduled for April 4 has been canceled due to the coronavirus.
March 16, 1999
Oil City TOPS - Six TOPS and five KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
The Colonel Drake Cultural Alliance, in partnership with Community Playhouse Inc., is launching a new fundraising effort that will begin with the current Bridge Builders Community Foundations' Week of Giving.
Summer programs were the focus at Monday's Valley Grove School Board meeting.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Community and Economic Development announced $5 million in funding is available to support communities impacted by state facility closures.
A warmer than normal winter, a season that ends on Saturday with the advent of spring, means Oil City escaped any major winter flooding this year due to the lack of ice jams on Oil Creek and the Allegheny River.
The Cranberry Food Pantry is returning to in-house food distribution starting Monday.
Victoria Stanish, a senior at Oil City High School, has been accepted to perform with the 2021 Pennsylvania Music Educators Association All-State Band.
