The president of a committee trying to build a playground in Rocky Grove gave a timetable for the project Thursday night. Michelle Schull, who was elected president at Thursday’s meeting, said the community playground along Fox Street will be built by the second week in May.
WASHINGTON — Democratic U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman co-introduced the bipartisan Railway Safety Act of 2023, which is designed to prevent future train disasters, such as the derailment and its aftermath that occurred in East Palestine, Ohio, and Darlington Township in Beaver County.