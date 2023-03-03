Cloudy early then becoming windy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 44F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
A national publication has put the spotlight on Franklin and its community celebrations. The February issue of “Downtown Promotion Reporter,” a well-circulated monthly magazine that offers information on successful downtown revitalization efforts, keys in on Franklin.
North Fork Chapter 29 of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology will meet at 7 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the Presbyterian Church education building at the corner of White and Main streets in Brookville.
WASHINGTON — Democratic U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman co-introduced the bipartisan Railway Safety Act of 2023, which is designed to prevent future train disasters, such as the derailment and its aftermath that occurred in East Palestine, Ohio, and Darlington Township in Beaver County.