March 30, 1999
Franklin firefighters worked yesterday to put out a truck fire in a parking lot on 15th Street Hill.
Franklin firefighters worked yesterday to put out a truck fire in a parking lot on 15th Street Hill.
The Oil Region Alliance is conducting a public survey as part of its ongoing ATV trail feasibility study for Venango County.
HONORED - Eric Spielman, son of Steve and Linda Spielman of Oil City, will be honored at the Pittsburgh Pirates home opener on Monday, April 9. The Pirates and other groups will recognize outstanding teachers in the region for their exceptional classroom efforts that positively impact studen…
Two large buildings - the National Transit Building on the left and the former Oil Exchange on the right - once dominated one section of Center Street just off the bridge over Oil Creek.
Caroline Elizabeth Severa and Erik Thomas Hartle exchanged wedding vows at 3:30 p.m. July 11 at Shady Elms Farm in Hickory. A reception followed.
Oil City
The American Red Cross will hold several blood drives in the region and is looking for donors to schedule appointments.
Clarion County has added another tool for investors in the county.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced a combined 12 new cases of COVID-19 were reported form Clarion and Venango counties.
A nearly $1 million road resurfacing project on a portion of Route 62 in Hickory Township, Forest County, is scheduled to start soon.
The annual Good Friday laymen's service will be held virtually at 7 a.m. Friday.
Franklin
Applications are being accepted for another round of the Northwest Commission's Greenways Block Grant Program's funding.
The Venango County Association for the Blind says many children have missed their vision screenings in the past year because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the agency wants to get those students back on track.
The newspaper is getting ready to publish its annual Save, Serve & Protect section, which highlights the work of local police, fire and emergency services agencies.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 20 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Erma Kathleen Jack Martin of Polk. The article was submitted by Renee Gilhousen.
March 29, 1999
It was during the Easter season one year ago when life got flipped on its head due to COVID-19. I remember preaching on Easter morning last year to an empty church with dozens of households joining via a live broadcast online. It just didn't feel right but practically all the churches across…
Easter events in Utica
Morrison
Graduates
Travis Young is the manager of the new Shoe Sensation store in Cranberry.
Cranberry Area High School junior Lauren McTiernan has made it to the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association State Wind Ensemble after auditioning at Region Band. The PMEA event will be held virtually April 12 through 17.
Oil City Council approved a resolution at the panel's meeting Thursday that would gift the property at 157 Crawford St. to the city.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is seeking volunteers to participate in the Forest and Warren Adopt-A-Highway programs, which involves cleaning litter from state-owned roadsides.
Oil City will hold its annual E-waste recycling program for city residents Friday, May 21.
HARRISBURG -The state Department of Health on Friday announced a combined 14 new cases of COVID-19 were reported form Clarion and Venango Counties.
March 26, 1999
Master Gardeners - The Venango County chapter of the Penn State Master Gardeners is observing National Poison Prevention Week this week.
St. Stephen School
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Forest counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County. In addition, the state surpassed 1 million total cases.
Since the federal tax season has been extended, the Senior Volunteer Program of Venango County, in conjunction with the AARP Tax-Aide Program, will take appointments again for free tax preparation services.
Planned roadwork was outlined at Thursday's Cranberry Township supervisors meeting.
Erie Catholic Diocese leaders have put together a video message expressing their "deep gratitude for the significant efforts Catholic school personnel have made in response to the many challenges of the past year."
Sugarcreek tax collector
The United Way of Venango County announced Wednesday at its annual celebration that it raised $704,819 of total giving in its recent campaign.
Easter Bunny Lane
LOST - LARGE, LONG HAIR, FLUFFY CAT WITH TAN ON FACE - 30…
Open Interviews 3/30 and 4/1 from 8:30am to 6:00pm. 10 op…
PT Library Assistant at Franklin Public Library. 18 hrs/w…
Lost 14 yr old white toy poddle named Maci. Last seen in …
Found large gray cat around Michell Ave. and Drake Drive …
NOTICE OF GRANT OF LETTERS TESTAMENTARY Notice is hereby …