The UPMC Northwest Hospital merger is right on track, despite what the public may perceive as a slowdown in finishing the deal. In October, the Northwest board of directors inked a preliminary agreement with the mega-UPMC health system to merge. At the heart of the deal is a new $45 to $50 million hospital to be built in Venango County.
A warning has been issued by state Rep. R. Lee James to backyard chicken owners to protect their flocks after the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa, confirmed five Merganser ducks died along Kahle Lake in Venango County from the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI H5N1).
PITTSBURGH — The average price of gasoline throughout the tri-county area this week is on par or slightly above the western Pennsylvania average of $4.31, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Cavco Industries, one of the nation’s largest manufactured home builders, has purchased The Commodore Corp., now known as Commodore Homes LLC, which has three home production facilities in Clarion and Butler counties.
TITUSVILLE — As a part of its seasonal recruitment efforts, the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub will hold a spring open house at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 9, on the Pitt-Titusville campus.
Emclaire Financial Corp. and Farmers National Banc Corp., the holding companies for Farmers National Bank of Emlenton and Farmers National Bank of Canfield, announced Thursday that the companies have entered into an agreement and plan to merge.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Sunni Clickett and Pat Stewart, first; Mary Emanuele and Maryanne Richardson, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.