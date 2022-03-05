March 6, 2000
The Franklin Lady Knights huddle up Saturday at Grove City College following their trouncing of Villa Maria, 53-30, for the District 10 Class AAA championship. The undefeated Knights will move on to the PIAA playoffs.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. High 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Thunder possible. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: March 5, 2022 @ 5:57 am
The Franklin Lady Knights huddle up Saturday at Grove City College following their trouncing of Villa Maria, 53-30, for the District 10 Class AAA championship. The undefeated Knights will move on to the PIAA playoffs.
Belles Lettres Club — Bridge winners at the Belles Lettres Club’s fourth Monday lunch gathering were Nancy Whaley, first; and Soni Houser, second.
Venango County GOP sets petition signings
March 6, 2000
Bit by bit, yard by yard.
Auditions for the Barrow-Civic Theatre’s performance of “Nunsense” will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday and from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Franklin theater’s main stage.
Winter hours at Drake Well Museum will continue through March 31.
March 4, 2000
Venango Dems holding petition-signing event
Dawson Run Road/Jamison Run Road (Route 4002) in Tionesta Township will remain closed to traffic due to flood-related damage, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Valley Grove School Board members approved the school district’s 2022-23 calendar at their meeting this week.
TITUSVILLE — Drake Well Museum and Park will be closed to the public on Sunday in preparation for the 2022 season.
The Franklin Public Library is inviting the public to participate in “Read Across Franklin” on Saturday, a townwide reading event with interactive reading experiences for children and their parents.
After a two-year hiatus, the Clarion River Jam Bluegrass Festival is back.
Adalynn Rose Burris, daughter of Scott and Stacey Burris of Parker, will celebrate her first birthday today.
Oil City High School students had the opportunity to explore options after high school during the school’s career fair Thursday.
March 3, 2000
Franklin
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Rita Courson and Laura Flick, first; Frank Klinger and Norm Sherman, second; and Mary Emanuele and Maryann Richardson, third.
A lecture on local history will be presented at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Franklin Library as part of the Venango County Historical Society’s lecture series.
The Venango Chorus will begin rehearsals Monday.
Emlenton area residents may benefit from a drive-through mobile food pantry to be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at the Chapel on the Hill.
Forest County commissioners on Wednesday approved an overhauled version of the county pay and promotion policy.
Visitation and funeral Mass details for Donald Trautman, retired bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Erie, have been announced by the diocese.
The Franklin Rotary Club will send students from Franklin and Rocky Grove high schools to the 2022 Rotary Youth Leadership Award conference.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the tri-county area over the past seven-day reporting period decreased from the previous week.
The Artist’s Attic, located in the Venango County Co-op at the Cranberry Mall, will remain open when the store opens its primary retail site later this year in Oil City.
An Ash Wednesday service will be held at 7 p.m. today at Trinity United Methodist Church at 2 Center St., Oil City.
Graduates
March 2, 2000
Several matters were discussed at Monday’s Valley Grove School Board meeting.
BIRTHDAYS — The following Sugar Creek Station residents will celebrate birthdays during March: Mildred Murphy, March 2; Melinda Remley, March 4; Susan Daloise, March 9; Robert Tidd, March 17; Kathleen Haylett, March 23; and Sandy Yeager, March 29.
Oil City TOPS — Fifteen TOPS and four KOPS attended the Feb. 16 meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Hudson Wells Hielscher, son of Erik and Kayla (Stover) Hielscher of Madison, Mississippi, and grandson of Terry R. And Darcy Stover of Cranberry, will celebrate his first birthday today. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going…
HARRISBURG (AP) — U.S. Rep. Fred Keller of Pennsylvania changed his mind Monday and said he will not run for reelection if he must face a primary election against another Republican incumbent.
Rynd Farm
March 1, 2000
Tom and Gaye DePriest of West Second Street in Oil City will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary Friday.
Cranberry Area School District was full of good news Monday evening at the school board’s monthly meeting.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is seeking volunteers to participate in the northwest region’s Adopt-A-Highway (AAH) program, which involves cleaning litter from state-owned roadsides.
Food Auction @ Oil City Moose #78 - Sun. March 6th 2pm. D…
Golf Carts Wanted. Running or Not. Any Condition, Make or…
Newer cabin for rent. 1 person efficiency. Includes W/S/G…
Apples: Gala, Ida Red, Empire & Jonagold, Mutsu &…
I would like to send my sincere thanks to the Caring Plac…
AMERICAN EAGLE BUSINESS SERVICES Income Tax Services, Acc…
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…