March 7, 2000
A new Laser and Surgery Center located along Route 257 in Seneca is expected to open next fall or winter.
Morning rain followed by a mix of rain and snow in the afternoon. High near 55F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Updated: March 7, 2022 @ 5:30 am
A new Laser and Surgery Center located along Route 257 in Seneca is expected to open next fall or winter.
Oil City has celebrated the July 4th holiday with much pageantry over the years.
Clarion County Democratic Party
The campaign of Lt. Gov. John Fetterman to claim the Democratic nomination for the U. S. Senate seat currently occupied by Republican Pat Toomey is drawing attention from national media sources.
First Energy’s website on Sunday afternoon reported power outages had affected about 2,200 customers in Venango County and about 1,500 customers in Clarion County. The outages coincided at the time high winds ripped through the area.
Belles Lettres Club — Bridge winners at the Belles Lettres Club’s fourth Monday lunch gathering were Nancy Whaley, first; and Soni Houser, second.
Venango County GOP sets petition signings
March 6, 2000
Winter hours at Drake Well Museum will continue through March 31.
Auditions for the Barrow-Civic Theatre’s performance of “Nunsense” will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday and from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Franklin theater’s main stage.
Bit by bit, yard by yard.
March 4, 2000
Venango Dems holding petition-signing event
Dawson Run Road/Jamison Run Road (Route 4002) in Tionesta Township will remain closed to traffic due to flood-related damage, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Valley Grove School Board members approved the school district’s 2022-23 calendar at their meeting this week.
TITUSVILLE — Drake Well Museum and Park will be closed to the public on Sunday in preparation for the 2022 season.
The Franklin Public Library is inviting the public to participate in “Read Across Franklin” on Saturday, a townwide reading event with interactive reading experiences for children and their parents.
After a two-year hiatus, the Clarion River Jam Bluegrass Festival is back.
Adalynn Rose Burris, daughter of Scott and Stacey Burris of Parker, will celebrate her first birthday today.
Oil City High School students had the opportunity to explore options after high school during the school’s career fair Thursday.
March 3, 2000
Franklin
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Rita Courson and Laura Flick, first; Frank Klinger and Norm Sherman, second; and Mary Emanuele and Maryann Richardson, third.
A lecture on local history will be presented at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Franklin Library as part of the Venango County Historical Society’s lecture series.
The Venango Chorus will begin rehearsals Monday.
Emlenton area residents may benefit from a drive-through mobile food pantry to be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at the Chapel on the Hill.
Forest County commissioners on Wednesday approved an overhauled version of the county pay and promotion policy.
Visitation and funeral Mass details for Donald Trautman, retired bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Erie, have been announced by the diocese.
The Franklin Rotary Club will send students from Franklin and Rocky Grove high schools to the 2022 Rotary Youth Leadership Award conference.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the tri-county area over the past seven-day reporting period decreased from the previous week.
The Artist’s Attic, located in the Venango County Co-op at the Cranberry Mall, will remain open when the store opens its primary retail site later this year in Oil City.
An Ash Wednesday service will be held at 7 p.m. today at Trinity United Methodist Church at 2 Center St., Oil City.
Graduates
March 2, 2000
Several matters were discussed at Monday’s Valley Grove School Board meeting.
Cranberry Area School District was full of good news Monday evening at the school board’s monthly meeting.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is seeking volunteers to participate in the northwest region’s Adopt-A-Highway (AAH) program, which involves cleaning litter from state-owned roadsides.
BIRTHDAYS — The following Sugar Creek Station residents will celebrate birthdays during March: Mildred Murphy, March 2; Melinda Remley, March 4; Susan Daloise, March 9; Robert Tidd, March 17; Kathleen Haylett, March 23; and Sandy Yeager, March 29.
Oil City TOPS — Fifteen TOPS and four KOPS attended the Feb. 16 meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Hudson Wells Hielscher, son of Erik and Kayla (Stover) Hielscher of Madison, Mississippi, and grandson of Terry R. And Darcy Stover of Cranberry, will celebrate his first birthday today. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going…
