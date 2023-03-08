March 8, 2001
A TV crew from WPSX of Penn State University was at Franklin High School Wednesday to unlock the secrets of English teacher Peter Greene’s classroom.
The newspaper's annual Save, Serve and Protect edition, which highlights the work of local police, fire and emergency services agencies, will be published Tuesday, April 18.
With the closing of its recent acquisition, Farmers National Bank has added staff throughout Pennsylvania to lead lines of business, such as private bank, treasury management and commercial lending.
March 8, 2001
The Zonta Club of Oil City-Franklin and Zonta International are participating in today’s global celebration of International Women’s Day.
A search is underway for a new warden at the Venango County jail, but in the meantime, former warden Major Smith has temporarily returned to the job.
Steven and Laura Ivey Sproul of 912 Brandon Ave., Apt. 3, Norfolk, Virginia, were married March 5, 2022, and they celebrated their one-year anniversary on Sunday.
The Forest Area School District will hold pre-K and new kindergarten registrations.
The March meeting of the Venango chapter of the Society of Pennsylvania Archaeology, scheduled for Friday, has been canceled while the chapter reorganizes its officers and looks for a new venue to hold its meetings.
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) has announced its plan to help address the shortage of engineers in the state, as it seeks $112 million in state funding to produce more graduates in six in-demand, high-growth jobs, including engineering.
Rocky Grove High School will bring Disney characters to life this Thursday through Saturday as they put on their production of “Disney’s Descendants.”
A Blessing Box where non-perishable food items can be placed has been installed at First Presbyterian Church at 700 Wood St. in Clarion.
The Clarion Chapter of Rotary International will accept applications for $6,000 worth of scholarships through March 31.
The Franklin Public Library has announced speakers this month for the library’s Community Conversations programs from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays.
The United Way of Venango County said it will honor Courtney Cox with the agency’s Marion Spence Outstanding Achievement Award — given to an outstanding volunteer who has served the United Way and community — on April 5 at Wildcat Manor.
Marion Spence was a devoted English and Latin teacher at Oil City Junior-Senior High School who helped shape the lives of thousands of young people over his many years of service.
The Cochranton Presbyterian Church Women’s Association has collected Bibles and other used Christian literature to be distributed to Christians around the world.
March 7, 2001
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
March 6, 2001
The Redbank Valley Historical Society will mark a major Redbank Valley milestone with an upcoming program about local railroad history at 6 p.m. March 13 at the History Center, 301 Broad St.
Seneca Rocks Audubon Society will hold a free nature program — “A Beginner’s Guide to Mushroom Foraging” — at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Clarion Free Library.
Tickets for the Cranberry Area Junior-Senior High School’s performance of “Honk” this weekend had an incorrect time printed on the tickets for Sunday’s performance at the school. The correct performance time is 2 p.m. The time for Saturday’s performance is 7 p.m.
In a March 2 story about Oil City resident Linda Lineman, whose artwork is featured on the cover of a global magazine, the role of Diane Kellogg with Painting World magazine was incorrect. Kellogg is the magazine’s blog editor.
March 5, 2001
The Clarion County Jail Board took steps Friday to improve how inmates are heard and seen at the county jail.
March 3, 2001
Misty Ditz of Fryburg has announced her candidacy for the Republican nomination for Clarion County register and recorder in the May 16 primary election.
Oil City Area School District has announced registration plans for students who will be entering kindergarten in the 2023-24 school year.
CLARION — The Constitution Party of Pennsylvania (CPPA) will hold its spring committee meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Ramada Inn by Wyndham Clarion, at 45 Holiday Inn Road in Clarion.
North Fork Chapter 29 of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology will meet at 7 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the Presbyterian Church education building at the corner of White and Main streets in Brookville.
Drake Well Museum and Park will offer free admission in celebration of Pennsylvania’s Birthday Sunday on Sunday, March 12.
Monday, March 6
TIONESTA — The Army Corps of Engineers at Tionesta Lake and volunteers for the Ruffed Grouse Society have planned the renewal of alder for wildlife over the next several years.
Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District has announced registration plans for students who will be entering kindergarten or first-grade in the 2023-24 school year.
Make-A-Wish has announced it needs volunteers in Venango, Crawford and Mercer counties.