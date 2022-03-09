March 9, 2000
The Fezell family from Punxsutawney is in the process of buying Shop ‘n Save on Buffalo Street. The Franklin store will be the fifth owned and operated by the family in Pennsylvania.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Fezell family from Punxsutawney is in the process of buying Shop ‘n Save on Buffalo Street. The Franklin store will be the fifth owned and operated by the family in Pennsylvania.
March 9, 2000
The Oil Region Alliance will host two hands-on cemetery preservation workshops this spring to teach participants how to properly clean and maintain headstones.
The United Way of Venango County will distribute 1,000 free Easter meals to county residents.
In the story about U.S. House candidate Dan Pastore that appeared in the March 7 edition, the following clarification reflects his view on abortion:
An American Legion veterans service officer will again be assisting veterans, active military members and their families during special outreach hours at state Rep. Donna Oberlander’s district offices.
The City of Oil City will begin conducting demographic surveys for a street reconstruction project on the entire length of Murray Street in conjunction with its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.
Celebrating their first birthdays today are Emsley Monroe Reed, daughter of Quinton and Hanna Reed of Pittsburgh, formerly of Oil City and granddaughter of Kim and Tim Reed of Oil City, Heather Tartara of Pittsburgh, and Mike Stucke of Oil City; and Joshua Garner, son of Karlyn Garner of Pit…
The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry and Tourism is accepting nominations through April 1 for its Historic Preservation Awards.
March 8, 2000
Oil City TOPS — Thirteen TOPS and four KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
The Clarion Forest VNA Hospice Program is seeking volunteers to be part of an integrated health care team to help ensure quality of life for persons with life-limiting illnesses.
Christian Life Academy hosted an in-house interpretive speech tournament for its students Wednesday and Friday.
Friends of Drake Well is hosting a fundraiser race Saturday, May 21, at Oil Creek State Park.
Here’s a look at district and statewide accomplishments by Venango County basketball teams over the years:
March 7, 2000
Oil City has celebrated the July 4th holiday with much pageantry over the years.
The Clarion County Democratic Party is seeking individuals to run for precinct committee in all precincts.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Donald Hahn of Oil City. The article was submitted by his sister Bonnie Huth and niece Jill Foys.)
The campaign of Lt. Gov. John Fetterman to claim the Democratic nomination for the U. S. Senate seat currently occupied by Republican Pat Toomey is drawing attention from national media sources.
First Energy’s website on Sunday afternoon reported power outages had affected about 2,200 customers in Venango County and about 1,500 customers in Clarion County. The outages coincided at the time high winds ripped through the area.
Belles Lettres Club — Bridge winners at the Belles Lettres Club’s fourth Monday lunch gathering were Nancy Whaley, first; and Soni Houser, second.
Venango County GOP sets petition signings
March 6, 2000
Winter hours at Drake Well Museum will continue through March 31.
Auditions for the Barrow-Civic Theatre’s performance of “Nunsense” will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday and from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Franklin theater’s main stage.
Bit by bit, yard by yard.
March 4, 2000
Venango Dems holding petition-signing event
Dawson Run Road/Jamison Run Road (Route 4002) in Tionesta Township will remain closed to traffic due to flood-related damage, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Valley Grove School Board members approved the school district’s 2022-23 calendar at their meeting this week.
TITUSVILLE — Drake Well Museum and Park will be closed to the public on Sunday in preparation for the 2022 season.
The Franklin Public Library is inviting the public to participate in “Read Across Franklin” on Saturday, a townwide reading event with interactive reading experiences for children and their parents.
After a two-year hiatus, the Clarion River Jam Bluegrass Festival is back.
Adalynn Rose Burris, daughter of Scott and Stacey Burris of Parker, will celebrate her first birthday today.
Oil City High School students had the opportunity to explore options after high school during the school’s career fair Thursday.
March 3, 2000
Franklin
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Rita Courson and Laura Flick, first; Frank Klinger and Norm Sherman, second; and Mary Emanuele and Maryann Richardson, third.
A lecture on local history will be presented at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Franklin Library as part of the Venango County Historical Society’s lecture series.
The Venango Chorus will begin rehearsals Monday.
Close to Shippenville Exit on I-80, Small 2 story house, …
The City of Titusville is seeking a qualified individual …
YWCA Antiques Sale & Show Sat, March 12th, 2022 9:00A…
Apples: Gala, Ida Red, Empire & Jonagold, Mutsu &…
Black & white long haired male cat w/ stubbed tail. N…
Found Pointer mix in Clarion Borough March 7th. Please co…
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…