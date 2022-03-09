March 9, 2000

The Fezell family from Punxsutawney is in the process of buying Shop ‘n Save on Buffalo Street. The Franklin store will be the fifth owned and operated by the family in Pennsylvania.

Clarification - March 9

In the story about U.S. House candidate Dan Pastore that appeared in the March 7 edition, the following clarification reflects his view on abortion:

FIRST BIRTHDAYS: Emsley Monroe Reed, Joshua Garner
FIRST BIRTHDAYS: Emsley Monroe Reed, Joshua Garner

Celebrating their first birthdays today are Emsley Monroe Reed, daughter of Quinton and Hanna Reed of Pittsburgh, formerly of Oil City and granddaughter of Kim and Tim Reed of Oil City, Heather Tartara of Pittsburgh, and Mike Stucke of Oil City; and Joshua Garner, son of Karlyn Garner of Pit…

Club Notes

Oil City TOPS — Thirteen TOPS and four KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Fetterman campaign draws national attention
Fetterman campaign draws national attention

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

The campaign of Lt. Gov. John Fetterman to claim the Democratic nomination for the U. S. Senate seat currently occupied by Republican Pat Toomey is drawing attention from national media sources.

Power outages hit region
Power outages hit region

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

First Energy’s website on Sunday afternoon reported power outages had affected about 2,200 customers in Venango County and about 1,500 customers in Clarion County. The outages coincided at the time high winds ripped through the area.

Club Notes

Belles Lettres Club — Bridge winners at the Belles Lettres Club’s fourth Monday lunch gathering were Nancy Whaley, first; and Soni Houser, second.

Forest County road remains closed

  • From staff reports

Dawson Run Road/Jamison Run Road (Route 4002) in Tionesta Township will remain closed to traffic due to flood-related damage, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

'Read Across Franklin' scheduled Saturday
'Read Across Franklin' scheduled Saturday

  • From staff reports

The Franklin Public Library is inviting the public to participate in “Read Across Franklin” on Saturday, a townwide reading event with interactive reading experiences for children and their parents.

Club Notes

Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Rita Courson and Laura Flick, first; Frank Klinger and Norm Sherman, second; and Mary Emanuele and Maryann Richardson, third.