May 1, 1999
42-year-old Harry Caldwell will replace Jim Mangel as Titusville Fire Department chief. Caldwell joined the Cherrytree Township volunteer firefighters at age 14.
New content about Oil City's rich history will be added to the Oil Region Library Association's website soon.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,085 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Thursday, including 11,080 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,101 tests were positive for the virus.
PennDOT is seeking volunteers to participate in the Venango County Adopt-A-Highway program, which involves cleaning litter from state-owned roadsides.
The coordinator of Oil City's Transit Arts Gallery and Gifts shop says lots of local artists are displaying their work in the gallery.
May 1, 1999
April 30, 1999
PITTSBURGH - Fourteen UPMC hospitals, including UPMC Northwest, received top "A" grades from the Leapfrog Group's Spring 2021 Hospital Safety Grade, according to news release from the health system.
The following students in the Valley Grove School District were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
Businesses in the hospitality industry in Clarion, Forest, Venango and Warren counties may benefit from CHIRP grants that are b being offered through the Northwest Commission.
Oil City TOPS - Ten TOPS and six KOPS attended the recent meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Ava Ferringer has been named valedictorian of the Cranberry High School Class of 2021.
Fred and Christy Szafran of Oil City will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday.
Monday is the deadline to register to vote in the May 18 primary election in Pennsylvania.
Several people were honored Wednesday as the Venango County Human Services department held its awards dinner at Forever Farm in Franklin.
Clarion County commissioners have offered their "full support" for an industrial park in Butler County.
CLARION - Clarion University students won't see increases in several areas of expenses after the university and the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education took action to keep costs flat, according to a university news release.
CLARION - Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, president of the Clarion, Edinboro and California union of the State System's integration plan, said the transition team will work on a variety of issues during the public comment period of the plan.
BIRTHDAYS - Sugar Creek Station residents who will celebrate birthdays in May include Sheila McConnell, May 5; Dennis Heffernan, May 9; Irene Hetzler and Ken Snyder, May 10; Deanne "Mike" Semprevivo, May 16; Joyce Richey, May 22; Gloria Donnelly, May 26; Lanny Pollard, May 28; and Andrea Ric…
CLARION - The Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry is planning a full slate of events this year.
A chicken dinner fund-raiser for an injured Clintonville volunteer firefighter sold out in less than an hour Tuesday at the Clintonville fire hall.
Local mayors are encouraging area churches to ring their bells at 7 p.m. Sunday in support of Bells Across Pennsylvania Day.
CLARION - The Clarion County commissioners learned this week they might face an unexpected $200,000 expense - one which every county in the state could also face.
