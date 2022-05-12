May 12, 2000
A daughter was born at 8:37 a.m. Thursday at Northwest Medical Center to Eileen George of Franklin.
The 29th annual Margaret Feldman Competition for Excellence in Writing awards ceremony was held Tuesday evening at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.
In connection with Franklin’s 4th of July Week festivities, the Franklin Fine Arts Council is sponsoring a writing contest for youth inspired by this year’s parade theme of “Red, White and YOU.”
The Fertigs Community Center will hold a First Responders Day for kids from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 21.
HIRED — Dr. Jennifer Bauer has accepted a position at the Seneca Veterinary Clinic. Bauer, a 2014 graduate of North Clarion High School, was born and raised in Tionesta and attended Slippery Rock University, where she studied biology and chemistry. While at Slippery Rock, she founded and ser…
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Laura Flick and Maryanne Richardson, third.
BHS Clarion Hospital and the Clarion Rotary Club are hosting a multiphasic blood screening event from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11.
Clifton and Mary Rizer of Marienville announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Christina Rizer, to Jacob Tepke.
Sunny skies and warm temperatures made for a pleasant cleanup on Wednesday’s rescheduled SPIFIY Day in Franklin.
May 12, 2000
UPMC Northwest is among 17 UPMC hospitals across the nation that received an “A” safety grade with The Leapfrog Group for spring 2022, a record number for UPMC.
A new Franklin coffee roastery and cafe is scheduled to open later this month.
Paul and Edna Malone of Cooperstown will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Thursday.
May 11, 2000
100TH BIRTHDAY — Elinor Harwick, a former Reno resident, will celebrate her 100th birthday Friday, June 3. She has two children, Craig Harwick of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, and Kathy Burger of Athens, Tennessee, with whom she makes her home. She also has four grandchildren and five great…
Oil City Class of 1958
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Barbara McLaughlin of Grove City. The article was submitted by her daughter-in-law Sandy McLaughlin.)
The physical re-assessment of Clarion County could begin in the next few weeks.
Teams of seventh and eighth-grade students from eight area school districts gathered Tuesday at the Rocky Grove fire hall to compete in the Power Fluid Challenge hosted by Komatsu Mining Corp. of Franklin.
Dr. Scott and Julie Cartwright of Franklin announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their son Zachary Cartwright to Kristen Underbrink, both of Corpus Christi, Texas.
Washington
May 10, 2000
Applications are now being accepted for the Rotary Youth Exchange program that offers students in western Pennsylvania the opportunity to study and live in another country during the 2023-24 school year.
RICHLAND TWP. — The 113-year-old Richland Grange is looking to revitalize the organization with new members and a Monday evening visit from Pennsylvania State Grange President Wayne Campbell.
The American Red Cross is offering a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice to anyone who gives blood through May 19.
After a two-year hiatus, letter carriers throughout the U.S., including northwestern Pennsylvania, will once again participate in the nation’s largest, single-day food drive — Stamp Out Hunger.
The Venango Archaeology Chapter will meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Christ United Methodist Church, 1135 Buffalo St., in Franklin.
Students, families and employers gathered last week at Venango Technology Center for a letter of intent signing at the school.
The following is a clarification to a story about a boil-water advisory that appeared in Saturday’s newspaper.
May 9, 2000
KNOX — The red flag on the stage at Keystone Area High School bore three gold stars in representation of Lt. Gen. Maria Gervais, who was scheduled to visit the school. But the assembly being held last week was not about a general — it was about an enlisted man, Spc. Ross McGinnis.
It was raining, the water was high but the fish were biting in Sigel on Saturday at the annual Heath Township Sportsmen’s Club fishing derby.
CLARION — Clarion University President Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson conferred degrees to 882 Clarion University graduates in two ceremonies in Waldo S. Tippin Gymnasium on Saturday.
May 8, 2000
The Oil City Main Street Program has postponed its annual meeting and reception, which was scheduled for Monday, due to unforeseen circumstances.
Sirens screamed as fire trucks and ambulance units pulled into Keystone High School on Thursday morning, but there was no accident.
80TH BIRTHDAY — A birthday card shower has been planned for Paul “Pierre” Hines, a retired Joy Manufacturing Co. employee who will turn 80 on May 16. Cards can be sent to Hines at 825 Wilson Mill Road, Cooperstown, 16317.
Four of Ben Barrett’s sixth-grade students from Valley Grove Elementary School are “very excited” but also “very nervous” as they prepare to head to Texas on Monday where they will compete against more than 500 teams at the VEX Worlds Robotics Championships.
The Oil Region National Heritage Area stands to benefit from an amended version of the National Heritage Area Act advanced by the the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.
Oil City Garden Club — The Oil City Garden Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the First Presbyterian Church on Bissell Avenue, upstairs in the library.
May 6, 2000
