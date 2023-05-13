May 14, 2001
On top of her children wishing her a “Happy Mother’s Day,” Rocky Grove Playground Chairperson Michelle Schull had an added “thank you” on Sunday’s holiday from her children, who also said “Thank you for building us a playground.”
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Carolyn Clark of Franklin. The article was submitted by her family.)
The Western Pennsylvania Conference of the United Methodist Church has officially designated Oakland United Methodist Church in Dempseytown as a Lighthouse Congregation.
Tri-County Singles
Oil City Council members on Thursday awarded a contract for repairs to the roof of the city garage.
Registration is due Monday for a Penn State Extension workshop titled “Cooking for Crowds: A Volunteer’s Guide to Safe Food Handling” that will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Trinity Point Church of God in Clarion.
Community Services of Venango County said Friday there has been a delay receiving the senior farmer market vouchers from the agency’s supplier.
ACV STUDENTS — Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District has named its students of the month. They are Kline Tolbart, Cami Colwell and Aliviya Stiglitz, grade 7; Alexandra Zacherl, Hayden Smith and Reagan Best, grade 8; Ava Snyder, grade 10; Madison Fox, Eva Droddy, Elijah Rausch and Caden De…
Oil City Class of 1962
Students from Keystone High School traveled to Allegheny General Hospital on Wednesday to observe an open-heart surgery.
The United Way of Venango County has joined forces with The United Way of Titusville to assist the Titusville agency in the wake of the departure of executive director Stacey Ross.
HIRED — Farmers National Bank of Canfield has hired Jon Kosior as vice president, senior relationship manager, commercial lending, at Farmers’ main office in Emlenton. The Emlenton office was acquired when Farmers National Bank of Canfield merged with Farmers National Bank of Emlenton earlie…
Oil City Class of 1963
Graduation
The Clarion County Wall of Honor, a salute to Clarion County’s military veterans, recently opened for public review at the county administration building at 330 Main St. in Clarion.
Butler County commissioners announced Thursday that a $1.25 million grant has been confirmed from the Appalachian Regional Commission for the Allegheny-Clarion Valley Business Park.
The Oil City Arts Council’s FAM Jam: Food Trucks, Art and Music Jamboree is returning to Oil City for its second year on Saturday.
The Oil City VFW Auxiliary will hold a poppy drive today, beginning at 4 p.m., on the Spc. Jonathan R. Kephart Memorial Bridge with a group of veterans who wave flags in support of U.S. troops every Friday.
May 12, 2001
CLARION — The East Brady Tunnel project is entering part B of the project’s third phase.
The Margaret Feldman Foundation awarded this year’s prizes for excellence in writing Tuesday evening.
Letter carriers in the region will participate Saturday in the nation’s largest single-day food drive, Stamp Out Hunger.
Sunshine and pleasant temperatures Wednesday morning made for much better weather for Franklin’s annual SPiFIY Day, rescheduled from an overcast and slightly snowy Wednesday last week.
The Oil City Elks Lodge won first place in the All-American Lodge contest for Division 2 (Pennsylvania statewide) at the Pennsylvania Elks State Association spring convention in Harrisburg on Saturday.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation voted out the bipartisan Railway Safety Act of 2023, sponsored by U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman, and the bill now heads to the full Senate for consideration.
SCHOLARSHIP — North Clarion High School senior Kaine McFarland, son of Lonnie and Roxanne McFarland of Tylersburg, was awarded the Hannah Fox scholarship Tuesday during the Garden Club of Clarion County meeting. The scholarship is worth $1,000. He participates in cross country, track, Nation…
A men’s breakfast will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday at Heckathorn United Methodist Church at 369 Heckathorn Church Road in Seneca.
May 11, 2001
Clarion County Garden Club
Chuck Williams, Ph.D., will present a free program on the Pymatuning Swamp during the North Fork Chapter 29 meeting of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology at 7 p.m. Friday, May 19, at the Presbyterian Church Education Building, at White and Main streets in Brookville.
A free Victory in the Valley Christian music festival will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
The Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department is a beneficiary of a tribute to volunteer fire departments that Straub Brewery recently launched statewide.
Friday, May 12
Health resources, screenings and education will be part of a community health fair hosted by UPMC Northwest from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 25, at UPMC Northwest at 100 Fairfield Drive in Seneca.
Five winners have been announced for the Clarion Free Library’s poetry contest in April.
May 10, 2001
Bridget and Gregory Kriebel of Clarion have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Mackenzie Kriebel, to Bryce J. Straffin, both of Austintown, Ohio.