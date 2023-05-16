May 16, 2001
John D. McClelland, the mayor of Sugarcreek Borough, won the Republican nomination for an eighth term Tuesday. He faced opposition from James E. Whitling.
The Fertigs Community Center will host its second First Responders Day for Kids from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the center at 4887 Camp Coffman Road in Venus.
The Oil City Knights of Columbus will celebrate its annual Memorial Day Mass at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Calvary Cemetery.
The Franklin Area School District’s dual enrollment program will run at no cost to students for the 2023-2024 school year thanks to a recently-awarded grant, district director of curriculum and instruction Christina Cohlhepp told the Franklin school board at its work session Monday.
May 16, 2001
The Venango County Economic Development Authority heard an update on the 100 Seneca project in downtown Oil City at the panel’s monthly meeting Monday.
A Christian Education Fundraiser Ball will be held from 6:45 to 10:45 p.m. Friday, June 9, at Christian Life Academy in Seneca.
The Tionesta Market Village will officially open Memorial Day weekend.
Hawthorn Volunteer Fire Company will hold its annual kayak/canoe poker run Saturday, May 27.
May 15, 2001
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Carolyn Clark of Franklin. The article was submitted by her family.)
May 14, 2001
Tri-County Singles
ACV STUDENTS — Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District has named its students of the month. They are Kline Tolbart, Cami Colwell and Aliviya Stiglitz, grade 7; Alexandra Zacherl, Hayden Smith and Reagan Best, grade 8; Ava Snyder, grade 10; Madison Fox, Eva Droddy, Elijah Rausch and Caden De…
Oil City Class of 1962
The Western Pennsylvania Conference of the United Methodist Church has officially designated Oakland United Methodist Church in Dempseytown as a Lighthouse Congregation.
Oil City Council members on Thursday awarded a contract for repairs to the roof of the city garage.
Registration is due Monday for a Penn State Extension workshop titled “Cooking for Crowds: A Volunteer’s Guide to Safe Food Handling” that will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Trinity Point Church of God in Clarion.
Community Services of Venango County said Friday there has been a delay receiving the senior farmer market vouchers from the agency’s supplier.
Students from Keystone High School traveled to Allegheny General Hospital on Wednesday to observe an open-heart surgery.
The Clarion County Wall of Honor, a salute to Clarion County’s military veterans, recently opened for public review at the county administration building at 330 Main St. in Clarion.
Butler County commissioners announced Thursday that a $1.25 million grant has been confirmed from the Appalachian Regional Commission for the Allegheny-Clarion Valley Business Park.
The Oil City Arts Council’s FAM Jam: Food Trucks, Art and Music Jamboree is returning to Oil City for its second year on Saturday.
The Oil City VFW Auxiliary will hold a poppy drive today, beginning at 4 p.m., on the Spc. Jonathan R. Kephart Memorial Bridge with a group of veterans who wave flags in support of U.S. troops every Friday.
May 12, 2001
The United Way of Venango County has joined forces with The United Way of Titusville to assist the Titusville agency in the wake of the departure of executive director Stacey Ross.
HIRED — Farmers National Bank of Canfield has hired Jon Kosior as vice president, senior relationship manager, commercial lending, at Farmers’ main office in Emlenton. The Emlenton office was acquired when Farmers National Bank of Canfield merged with Farmers National Bank of Emlenton earlie…
Oil City Class of 1963
Graduation
SCHOLARSHIP — North Clarion High School senior Kaine McFarland, son of Lonnie and Roxanne McFarland of Tylersburg, was awarded the Hannah Fox scholarship Tuesday during the Garden Club of Clarion County meeting. The scholarship is worth $1,000. He participates in cross country, track, Nation…
A men’s breakfast will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday at Heckathorn United Methodist Church at 369 Heckathorn Church Road in Seneca.
May 11, 2001
Clarion County Garden Club
Chuck Williams, Ph.D., will present a free program on the Pymatuning Swamp during the North Fork Chapter 29 meeting of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology at 7 p.m. Friday, May 19, at the Presbyterian Church Education Building, at White and Main streets in Brookville.
A free Victory in the Valley Christian music festival will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
The Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department is a beneficiary of a tribute to volunteer fire departments that Straub Brewery recently launched statewide.