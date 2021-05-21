May 21, 1999
The John J. and Sally Dechant family of Franklin has been honored as the Pennsylvania State Family of the Year for 1998-99 by the Pennsylvania State Council, Knights of Columbus.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
May 21, 1999
The John J. and Sally Dechant family of Franklin has been honored as the Pennsylvania State Family of the Year for 1998-99 by the Pennsylvania State Council, Knights of Columbus.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,400 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 11,341 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,161 tests were positive for the virus. As of Wednesday, the hospital has two confirmed COVID-19 i…
A story in Thursday's newspaper about the purchase of a building that had housed Wein's Clothing in Clarion misidentified a business that will sublet a portion of the building. The name of the business is The Sugar Tree Boutique.
May 21, 1999
Cranberry Class of 1956
Several candidates for township or borough positions in Venango County were nominated for those posts in contested races during Tuesday's primary election.
Senior Wildflower Walk
May 20, 1999
Pennsylvania Democratic Party spokesman Brendan Welch issued the following statement on the party's website after Barletta announced he will run for governor.
There were a few contested races in the Clarion County election primary on Tuesday. They include:
Bridge club - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Rita Courson and Barb Crudo, first; Stewart Kunselman and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Sunnie Clickett and Jackie Stone, third.
Forest County commissioners on Wednesday approved eight businesses for COVID-19 hospitality grants.
Venango County has given out $450,000 in CHIRP grant money to 22 hospitality businesses in the county.
Oil City will hold its annual electronic-waste recycling event Friday.
A $1.8 million resurfacing project on more than five miles of Route 428 in Dempseytown is scheduled to start Monday, according to PennDOT.
Jenna Miller has been named valedictorian of the Clarion Area High School Class of 2021.
Frank and Nancy Gill of Oil City will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Scholarships
Future Leaders and Entrepreneurs Exchange, the young professionals organization of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, is holding FLEX Presents event on Friday.
Dean's list
Presbyterian Church of Clarion will distribute food bags from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday for people in need.
American Legion Post 66 and Ross A. McGinnis VFW Post 2145 will co-host a Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. Monday, May 31, at Clarion Cemetery on Second Avenue.
May 19, 1999
Republican William Carbaugh Jr. and Democrat Joseph Schmader won nominations Tuesday for Forest County sheriff.
Seven candidates will vie for five seats on the Oil City School Board come November.
CLARION - In a strong contrast to the 2020 general election, voter turnout for the 2021 primary election was down to about 30.4%. There were few contested races and many open positions on the ballot.
Great Benninghoff Robbery Hike
Students participating in the Venango County eAcademy competed in the academy's Demo Day on Friday at Clarion University's Venango Campus in Oil City.
Here's a look at how tri-county residents cast their votes Tuesday on the four statewide ballot questions:
MARKS MILESTONE - Ellen Stover of Oil City, manager and physical therapist at NovaCare Rehabilitation in Seneca, has marked the 30th anniversary of her 1991 graduation from Slippery Rock University. She was part of the university's first graduating class in its physical therapy program. Stov…
May 18, 1999
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,357 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 11,304 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,150 tests were positive for the virus. As of Monday, the hospital has one confirmed COVID-19 in-patient.
05 Yamaha 1100 V-star Silverado with Voyager kit. Exc. co…
1999 Mariah 20 ft. Cuddy Cabin boat with trailer, low hou…
Oil City Area School District has 3 openings for temporar…
VACANCIES North Clarion County School District is accepti…
Wanted to rent, lease or buy a dock space on the Clarion …
Wanted Young Cairn Terrier Puppy - I have a very loving h…
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…