May 24, 2000
Daughters were born just a minute apart Tuesday in the Franklin Hospital at 12:50 p.m. to Mark and Alice Kleck of 228 Liberty St., and at 12:49 p.m. to Douglas and Shauna Kush of 465 Wendy Way, Franklin.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Daughters were born just a minute apart Tuesday in the Franklin Hospital at 12:50 p.m. to Mark and Alice Kleck of 228 Liberty St., and at 12:49 p.m. to Douglas and Shauna Kush of 465 Wendy Way, Franklin.
Rosalynne Ferraro is valedictorian of the Franklin High School Class of 2022.
The ambassador to the United States from Azerbaijan will be visiting Drake Well Museum and giving a public presentation Wednesday.
During the Cranberry Area School Board’s regular meeting on Monday evening, next year’s preliminary budget was passed — with a 2.3% tax increase — and staff changes were approved, including the retirement of high school Assistant Principal Shawn Deemer.
May 24, 2000
Klapec Trucking Co. recently was named recipient of the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association’s 2021 Fleet Safety President’s Award, the premier recognition for most outstanding fleet safety in the state.
May 23, 2000
The Scrubgrass Grange will host “Tick Talk” at 7 p.m. Tuesday at its meeting hall at 5104 Emlenton-Clintonville Road, Emlenton.
Robert and Linda Benner of Emlenton will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary Friday.
Tom and Rhonda Best of Cooperstown will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday.
Franklin High School physics teacher Matt Jones and 16 high school physics and biology students recently visited Sandycreek Elementary School to assist first graders with an innovative “egg drop” activity.
Bigfoot is a legend to some people and a hoax to many others. But count a dedicated group of researchers statewide as among those who believe the elusive creature is very real.
Cranberry Class of 1956
May 22, 2000
Belles Lettres
The Oil City Knights of Columbus will hold its annual Memorial Day Mass at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, at Calvary Cemetery.
The Scrubgrass Grange will host a program titled “Tick Talk” at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Butler Health System Clarion Hospital is offering an emergency medical technician course beginning Tuesday, June 21, for individuals interested in a career in emergency medical services.
The Clarion County Career Center held its senior recognition program Wednesday at Keystone High School.
Tickets are being sold for the Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Wine Walk, which is dubbed “Red, White & Booze.”
John Martin, a 1999 graduate Clarion Area High School graduate, will be the featured speaker at the school’s commencement ceremony set for 7 p.m. Thursday, May 26, in the high school auditorium.
Colleen O’Reilly, of College Station, Texas, daughter of the late Lynn O’Reilly, and Pat O’Reilly of Mardella Springs, Maryland, and Eric Guth, of College Station, Texas, son of Chris and Sharon Guth of Clarion, were married April 22, at Pecan Springs Ranch in Dripping Springs, Texas.
Lakeview alumni
More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.
May 20, 2000
Gary and Brenda O’Brien of Oil City will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday.
The Barrow-Civic Theatre opened its doors last weekend to princesses, knights and superheroes during its “What a Character!” event.
Motorists who are finding their vehicle license plates difficult to read can take steps to get a replacement plate during an event set for 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at state Rep. Donna Oberlander’s district office.
The Venango PA Senior Environmental Corps will conduct a spring macroinvertebrate study at 10 a.m. Thursday, weather permitting.
Valley Grove School Board members listened to experts who discussed costs and a timetable for the installation of air conditioning at Rocky Grove High School during the board’s meeting this week.
Students at the Clarion County Home School are staging a production of “Les Miserables” this weekend at the Crawford Center in Emlenton.
The 26th annual Swing for Susies memorial golf tournament will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course in Cooperstown.
Clarion TOPS
Graduates
Franklin School Board members will vote next week on a tentative budget for the 2022-23 school year that doesn’t include a tax increase.
The PennDOT project to replace a 80-year-old bridge that carries Route 62 over Little Sandy Creek in Polk Borough is expected to start next week.
May 19, 2000
A Memorial Day service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, at the Rockland Cemetery.
A $3 million road restoration project along Pittsburgh Road and the 15th Street Hill in Franklin will start next month, according to a news release from PennDOT.
The Cranberry Economic Development Committee talked about some familiar topics — the property beside UPMC Northwest, broadband, and the Cranberry Mall — during the panel’s monthly meeting Tuesday.
Forest County commissioners took another look at the ambulance service situation in the county during their meeting Monday.
Bell Road, Fryburg, huge multi-family garage sale. May 27…
Fryburg, 1416 Marble Strobleton Rd., Lucinda. May 26th &a…
Grade 4A used golf balls for sale. Cleaned and packaged p…
Handyman and large yard mowing, trimming. Flexible 24 hrs…
King Hickory Loveseat & Sofa - Plaid. Excellent condi…