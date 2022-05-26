May 26, 2000

Elizabeth Miller was named valedictorian and Erin Padalino was named salutatorian of the Franklin High School Class of 2000.

SELECTED — Matthew Lerch has been named to a second term on Janney’s Branch Manager Leadership Council. Lerch is executive vice president of wealth management at Janney’s Clarion office. He has been a financial adviser since 1990. He received a bachelor’s degree in business administration fr…

Pfc. Hunter Craddock of Clarion graduated May 19 from the U.S. Army A701st BCT/OSUT — Military Police School. The ceremony was held at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

Is bigfoot really out there?
  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Bigfoot is a legend to some people and a hoax to many others. But count a dedicated group of researchers statewide as among those who believe the elusive creature is very real.

Seminar on ticks scheduled

  • From staff reports

The Scrubgrass Grange will host “Tick Talk” at 7 p.m. Tuesday at its meeting hall at 5104 Emlenton-Clintonville Road, Emlenton.

Clarion hospital offers EMT class

  • From staff reports

Butler Health System Clarion Hospital is offering an emergency medical technician course beginning Tuesday, June 21, for individuals interested in a career in emergency medical services.