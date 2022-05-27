May 27, 2000

Bill Haylett and Nick Deal placed American flags on veterans’ gravesites at the Franklin Cemetery Friday. The two, along with several other volunteers, place Old Glory at nearly 1,300 graves at the cemetery this week.

Applicants still sought for Franklin council seat

  • From staff reports

Early this month, it was announced at the Franklin City Council meeting that council member Fred Mays had tendered his resignation and that council will accept letters until the end of the month from anyone who is interested in filling the seat.

Pfc. Hunter Craddock of Clarion graduated May 19 from the U.S. Army A701st BCT/OSUT — Military Police School. The ceremony was held at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

SELECTED — Matthew Lerch has been named to a second term on Janney’s Branch Manager Leadership Council. Lerch is executive vice president of wealth management at Janney’s Clarion office. He has been a financial adviser since 1990. He received a bachelor’s degree in business administration fr…

Is bigfoot really out there?
  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Bigfoot is a legend to some people and a hoax to many others. But count a dedicated group of researchers statewide as among those who believe the elusive creature is very real.

Seminar on ticks scheduled

  • From staff reports

The Scrubgrass Grange will host “Tick Talk” at 7 p.m. Tuesday at its meeting hall at 5104 Emlenton-Clintonville Road, Emlenton.