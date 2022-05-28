May 30, 2000
More than 200 boats participated in the annual Ya Gotta Regatta at Two Mile Run County Park this weekend. There were 22 classes of hydro boats present. The Three Rivers Outboard Association sponsored the races.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
Oil City Class of 1961
Dean’s list
The Oil City farmers market is set to open its 2022 season in mid-June. The open-air curb market will operate 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays, beginning June 16, and continuing through Sept. 30 on lower Central Avenue near Christ Episcopal Church and the Oil City Library.
Beginning in July, the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub will feature a new Certified Medical Assistant and Phlebotomy course, which will be free for qualifying students.
Ruby Smith is valedictorian of the Clarion-Limestone High School Class of 2022.
A number of North Clarion High School students received awards at the recent awards assembly held Wednesday.
The Forest Area School District won the annual Building Community Award from the Penn State Center on Rural Education and Communities.
A new bed and breakfast enterprise has opened in Farmington Township and owners are holding an open house today and Sunday.
State Sen. Scott Hutchinson and local police will host an “Illegible License Plate” event to help residents replace their vehicles’ hard-to-read license plates.
The following students at Clarion-Limestone High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
Brandon
More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.
The following is a list of veterans from Venango, Clarion and Forest counties who have passed away since Memorial Day 2021:
Early this month, it was announced at the Franklin City Council meeting that council member Fred Mays had tendered his resignation and that council will accept letters until the end of the month from anyone who is interested in filling the seat.
On May 4, students from Franklin High School’s BEST robotics team were given the opportunity to tour the Komatsu Mining Corp. in Franklin.
May 27, 2000
During his visit to many areas of Venango County on Wednesday, Khazar Ibrahim, the ambassador of Azerbaijan to the U.S., reflected on his impressions of the region.
Denton E. and Beverly Lake of Franklin will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Wednesday.
May 26, 2000
Randy and Karen Lehrian will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday, June 3.
Thomas and Joyce Lindsay of Oil City will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday.
SELECTED — Matthew Lerch has been named to a second term on Janney’s Branch Manager Leadership Council. Lerch is executive vice president of wealth management at Janney’s Clarion office. He has been a financial adviser since 1990. He received a bachelor’s degree in business administration fr…
Pfc. Hunter Craddock of Clarion graduated May 19 from the U.S. Army A701st BCT/OSUT — Military Police School. The ceremony was held at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.
Cranberry High School held its senior awards ceremony for the Class of 2022 on Monday in the high school auditorium.
The Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School will hold its graduation ceremony for the Class of 2022 on Sunday in the high school gymnasium.
Alana R. Brooks has been named valedictorian of the North Clarion High School Class of 2022.
HARRISBURG — State Rep. R. Lee James announced his bill, which would provide for training and certification of certified economic development organizations (CEDOs), unanimously passed the House.
Scholarships
Tea Party Patriots to meet
May 25, 2000
Venango County Human Services will hold an Intergenerational Resource Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 17, at the Cranberry Mall.
Several area professionals were guest speakers during a Career Day event held May 19 at Franklin Junior High School.
UPMC Northwest is sponsoring a free better breathing clinic for those who often have trouble breathing or who have chronic lung conditions such as emphysema, chronic bronchitis and non-reversible asthma.
The Oil Creek chapter of Trout Unlimited partnered with the Neshannock chapter of TU to provide a day of flyfishing for veterans.
Due to the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, pickup days for Oil City garbage and recycling service will be delayed by one day next week.
Oil City TOPS
Dominika Logue is valedictorian of the Union High School Class of 2022.
The Franklin Area School Board on Monday evening approved the proposed budget for the next school year as submitted, which includes no increase in taxes.
