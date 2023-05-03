May 3, 2001
About 50 parents, teachers, students and citizens gathered at St. John Episcopal Church to discuss the issues facing the Franklin Area School Board and the district in general.
Updated: May 3, 2023 @ 4:24 am
May 3, 2001
BIRTHDAY — Former Oil City resident Joan (Skiba) Rearick will celebrate her 90th birthday May 12. Cards can be sent to her at 2842 Vickers Drive, Unit 125, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80918.
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson announced Keystone High School senior Alma Swartzentruber was selected as the winner of the 2023 Artistic Discovery Congressional Art Competition.
The Redbank Valley Historical Society will hold a Genealogy Center Open House at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 301 Broad St., New Bethlehem.
Shearer-Schick Post 454 of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7132 in Rimersburg will host Memorial Sunday and Memorial Day commemorative services.
The first cohort of students in the clinical medical assistant and phlebotomy program at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville Education and Training Hub will celebrate successfully completing the program today.
The Venango Youth Choir will present a free concert titled “All God’s Critters Got a Place in the Choir” at 6 p.m. Monday at Good Hope Lutheran Church at 800 Moran St. in Oil City.
The Venango Archaeology Society will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the Oil City Library to elect officers.
The Rocky Grove spring band concert will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Rocky Grove High School auditorium.
DeBence Antique Music World in Franklin will hold its monthly mini event from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21, in the DeBence ballroom.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-16th District and chairman of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Tax, recently co-introduced bipartisan legislation that his office said would expand the usage of Pell Grants on a tax-free basis.
HARRISBURG — PennDOT announced Tuesday that more than 20 driver licensing and motor vehicle forms are now available for electronic submission to provide faster and more efficient customer service to residents.
Community Playhouse Inc. will present “Leading Ladies,” an adult comedy by Ken Ludwig, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.
The Venango County chapter of the Set Free Movement continues to partner with Westover Protection of Franklin to offer once-per-month self defense classes that are free to the community.
May 2, 2001
Oil City Garden Club
Nursing degrees
DOCTORATE — Lauren Swatzler, a 2015 Rocky Grove High School graduate, received her doctorate in audiology Saturday from the University of Pittsburgh. She was also awarded the outstanding audiology student clinician honor. She received her bachelor’s degree in 2019 from Bloomsburg University,…
Lakeview High School
UPMC and UPMC Health Plan were among 50 large employers to be honored with the Business Group on Health Best Employers: Excellence in Health & Well-Being Award.
The Union Middle School band and Union Senior High School concert band will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, in the Union High School gymnasium.
A Tri-County Envirothon competition was held last week at Clear Creek State Park in Sigel between 10 teams from six high schools in Clarion, Forest and Jefferson counties.
Oil Creek State Park has several upcoming activities. Here’s a look at what the park is offering:
The Armstrong, Indiana, Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission has received $1 million in grants to be a regional recovery hub for Regions 5 and 7 that encompass 22 counties.
PennDOT’s District 1 is inviting high school students in the Northwest region to participate in the annual Paint the Plow program.
The Forest Area Arts Council and Titusville Council on the Arts are partnering to present the Creative Entrepreneur Conference at Pleasantville Camp on Saturday, May 20.
Seneca Rocks Audubon Society will hold a free nature program at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at the Clarion Free Library’s lower conference room.
A Penn State Extension workshop titled “Cooking for Crowds: A Volunteer’s Guide to Safe Food Handling” will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Trinity Point Church of God in Clarion.
May 1, 2001
The Clarion Conservation District partnered with local organizations and businesses to hold Clarion Green Fest Saturday at the Clarion County Park.
Clarion High Class of 1960
SELECTED — Grace Barlett, a junior at Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School, was one of 72 students selected for the Pennsylvania Governor’s School for the Sciences from an applicant pool of 403 students across Pennsylvania. The School for the Sciences, hosted at Carnegie-Mellon University fo…
April 30, 2001
The third and fourth graders at West Forest Elementary recently finished reading the book “Miracles on Maple Hill” which was written in 1957 by Virginia Sorenson.
Here is the Oil City street sweeping schedule for next week:
National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. has submitted to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission its quarterly adjustment to gas supply charges that will take effect Monday.
CLARION — After years fighting to repeal Act 77, the Republican Party is now embracing the controversial election law.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., introduced the Visitable Inclusive Tax Credits for Accessible Living (VITAL) Act to address the housing affordability and accessibility crisis for people with disabilities, according to a news release from Casey’s office.
Woods & River Coffee in Oil City and the Northwest Hospital Foundation are teaming up to raise funds for local healthcare needs during National Hospital Week.