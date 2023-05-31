May 31, 2001

Jared Sheatz, a senior at Rocky Grove High School, bought a long stemmed rose for each of the girls in the senior class as a way of cementing memories from high school.

Annual Greenways Awards recipients announced
  • From staff reports

David Galbreath, of Lucinda; nonprofit Northwest Pennsylvania Mobility Alliance Inc.; and Hydetown Borough will receive awards at the 2023 Greenways Awards Ceremony at 2 p.m. Wednesday beside the Saltbox Visitor Center in the Franklin Trailhead.

Veterans enjoy free day of fishing at annual program

  • From staff reports

Twenty-three area veterans gathered to enjoy a day of trout fishing, catered food and fly-tying demonstrations free of charge this month at the annual Oil Creek Trout Unlimited veterans service program held at the Sandycreek Conservancy in Franklin.

High-speed fun at Two Mile
Warm weather and the excitement of outboard boats hitting top speeds on Justus Lake made it a great weekend to take in the Two Mile Run Regatta on Memorial Day weekend.

Oil Region bike race draws hundreds of participants
  • By DYLAN LUX Contributing writer

The Roughneck Gravel Roubaix, an all-terrain bicycle race honoring the Oil Region with its paths named after historic people and places, saw an increase in the number of participants that far exceeded the event organizer’s hopes for the second annual race.

No newspaper on Monday

In observance of Memorial Day, the newspaper will not publish an edition on Monday and all of the newspaper’s offices will be closed.

Forest ATV trail open for the season

  • From staff reports

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service has opened all-terrain vehicle and off-highway motorcycle trails in the Allegheny National Forest for the summer riding season.

Allegheny RiverStone announces performance

  • From staff reports

Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts will feature Judi Figel — backed by her band of keyboardist David Crisci, saxophonist and flutist Robbie Klein and drummer Mickey Zangus — at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Lincoln Hall.

French Creek Council to host annual Memorial Day Pow Wow

ERIE — The French Creek Council of The Boy Scouts of America Order of the Arrow Langundowi Lodge will host the 48th Annual De Un Da Ga Memorial Day Pow Wow at Custaloga Town Scout Reservation in Carlton on Saturday and Sunday, which will directly benefit scholarships to scouts that will help…