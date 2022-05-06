May 6, 2000
Tracy Sherman, a junior at Rocky Grove High School, was named a United States National Award Winner in Spanish. She is the daughter of Judy Sherman of Franklin.
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 54F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Updated: May 6, 2022 @ 8:23 am
Ray and Eva Barrett will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Man launches write-in effort for House seat
Oil City Garden Club — The Oil City Garden Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the First Presbyterian Church on Bissell Avenue, upstairs in the library.
Trilogy Wellness, an outpatient clinic that helps people who are addicted to opioids, will hold an open house at its new Franklin location.
Penelec plans to spend $38 million to trim trees along nearly 4,200 miles of power lines this year, including stretches in Franklin, Oil City, Rocky Grove, Cranberry, Cherrytree Township, Knox and Marienville.
Stephanie Staub, an elementary teacher in the Oil City School District, was named Young Professional of the Year during the 11th annual FLEX Presents ceremony at DeBence Antique Music World in Franklin.
May 6, 2000
Several people were honored Wednesday evening at the annual Venango County Human Services dinner at Forever Farms in Franklin.
Sugarcreek Borough Council on Wednesday approved the installation of a No Outlet sign on Observation Street in the borough.
A tire collection event will be held next month at the Venango County Community Recycling Center.
More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Rita Courson and Laura Flick, first; Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman and Barry Cressman and Barb Crudo, tied for second; and Mary Emanuele and Maryanne Richardson, third.
The newspaper will publish its annual Racing section later this month and is looking for local racers to be featured in the special section.
May 5, 2000
Oil City Class of 1963
Christ United Methodist Church in Franklin will host internationally recognized opera singer Marianne Cornetti for a concert at 7 p.m. Friday at the church at 1135 Buffalo St.
After months of preparation, Franklin middle and senior high school art students are well into the painting portion of their mural project.
Staff members at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitaion Center on Grandview Road gathered in front of the facility Wednesday afternoon for an informational picket.
Hannah Niederriter is the valedictorian and Trevor Olson is the salutatorian of the Cranberry High School Class of 2022.
The Cook Forest Conservancy is coordinating efforts to keep the banks of the “Wild & Scenic” Clarion River clear of Japanese Knotweed, an invasive non-native plant.
Lieutenant governor candidate Jeff Coleman believes he has the simple solution to the polarization so prevalent in today’s politics — bring back civility and run as a “champion of goodness.”
The Oil Region Alliance has canceled its Historic Preservation Awards ceremony that was scheduled for tonight.
HONORED — Wendell Schwab of Venus has been named grand marshal of the 2022 Mayfest parade. Schwab was born in 1930 and has lived his entire life on the family farm in Venus. A graduate of Shippenville High School, he served in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War. He and his wife Dottie ar…
May 4, 2000
PennDOT is alerting drivers to long-term lane closures on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound between Exit 62 (Clarion) and Exit 45 (Emlenton/St. Petersburg) starting May 16.
A new Dollar General store has opened at 2360 Route 157.
Schubert Club
May 3, 2000
The Oil Region Astronomical Society will host an in-person public night from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the ORAS Learning Center located about 1,500 feet north of Camp Coffman on Camp Coffman Road.
Fryburg is gearing up for its annual Mayfest celebration Friday and Saturday, May 27-28, along Route 208 in Fryburg and Marble.
The Forest County Country Music Association will hold the first night of singing and playing music of the season with an open jam session at 7 p.m. Friday, May 13, at the MACA Building in Marienville.
Redbank Historical Society
Cameron Weller of Oil City was honored as an Eagle Scout during a ceremony held Saturday at Oil Creek State Park.
The Venango Museum of Art, Science and Industry has partnered with Life Ministries to offer tours of Joseph Sibley’s River Ridge mansion Thursday, June 2.
Three summer STEM workshops for children in third and fourth grades will be held Mondays, June 13, June 20 and June 27, at the Venango Museum of Art, Science and Industry.
May 2, 2000
Two members of the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission (AICDAC) were making homes a little safer on Saturday.
Belles Lettres
Clarion Class of 1960
ESTATE/HOUSEHOLD SALE - ALL MUST GO SAT. May 7th 9am to 4…
HELP WANTED Someone to do yard work. Paying $8.00 an hour…
Keystone Blind Association , a local nonprofit agency, wh…
One of the Best Restaurants in Venango County. Owner Reti…
CURRICULUM MEETING The Keystone School District Board of …
LEGAL NOTICE Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Ronald…