Franklin awarded the contract for downtown street repairs to IA Construction Corp. of Franklin. IA submitted the low bid of $67,431.35, which includes the city’s base bid streets, two optional bid streets and the municipal parking lot behind Subway.
Venango County will sponsor an upcoming event for both Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) and Electronics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at the Venango County Community Recycling Center, 134 Hangar Drive in Franklin next to Venango Regional Airport.
CLARION — The Clarion County Courthouse has had some renovation, but that work is only the tip of the iceberg. Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan and Wayne Brosius on Friday outlined their plans for future renovations. Commissioner Ed Heasley was unavailable.
WARREN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service is offering a free living history interpretive program from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, in Allegheny National Forest at the Old Powerhouse Historic Site along Route 321, less than 1 mile south of the intersection with Route 59.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing $12,081,840 in funding to the state to acquire, develop, create and protect affordable housing units, according to a joint news release from U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman.
At first glance, the North Clarion School District budget for the 2023-24 academic year looks like it is in good shape, as the district is only projecting a $35,000 deficit. However, according to North Clarion Superintendent Steve Young, there is more than meets the eye.
WARREN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service will open all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and off-highway motorcycle (OHM) trails at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 26, in the Allegheny National Forest for the summer riding season that runs through Sunday, Sept. 24.
AMBASSADOR — Aletta Marie Summers, a sophomore at East Forest High School, has qualified to return this summer to the Pennsylvania Wildlife Leadership Academy as an ambassador. She was nominated last year to participate in the academy, and she was awarded a $400 scholarship to attend the Pen…
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., has co-introduced a bipartisan bill that would provide grants to enable housing providers to make retrofitting and accessibility improvements to intergenerational housing to support the needs of older adults raising children.
Recent damage to the Little League ball field in Hasson Heights has prompted Oil City police to issue a reminder that ball fields within the city, as well as other parks, are not for use by animals, regardless of whether they are under control of their owners.
A grand opening for the Titusville Historical Society’s newest exhibition, The Art of Martha Herpst, will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at the Heritage Center in The Parkside, 201 W. Spring St., in Titusville.