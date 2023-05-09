May 9, 2001
The Franklin High School baseball team will play a home game today for the first time in two years. When speaking during a meeting Tuesday, Coach Harry Miller said he thinks “we can play on it safely.”
United Way of Venango County, along with UPMC Health Plan and UPMC Northwest, invites small community committees and/or organizations to apply for a mini-grant to hold a National Night Out event in their respective neighborhoods.
The Union High School baccalaureate service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Sligo United Methodist Church.
Ellabay Perry is the valedictorian and Lucas Blum is the salutatorian of the Cranberry Area High School Class of 2023.
The Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA) will implement a shared ride fare increase in Venango County beginning July 1.
A team from North Clarion High School won an award at the VEX Worlds robotics championships in Texas last month.
May 8, 2001
Venango County will sponsor an upcoming event for both Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) and Electronics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at the Venango County Community Recycling Center, 134 Hangar Drive in Franklin next to Venango Regional Airport.
Union High School has announced Neil C. Scott, a 2009 graduate from the school, as its 2023 commencement speaker.
CLARION — The Clarion County Courthouse has had some renovation, but that work is only the tip of the iceberg. Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan and Wayne Brosius on Friday outlined their plans for future renovations. Commissioner Ed Heasley was unavailable.
Graduation
WARREN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service is offering a free living history interpretive program from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, in Allegheny National Forest at the Old Powerhouse Historic Site along Route 321, less than 1 mile south of the intersection with Route 59.
The Heath Township Sportsmen’s Club held its annual youth fishing derby Saturday at Clear Creek State Park.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing $12,081,840 in funding to the state to acquire, develop, create and protect affordable housing units, according to a joint news release from U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman.
May 7, 2001
Thirty-seven Franklin Area High School students attended the 2022-23 Pennsylvania Future Business Leaders of America State Leadership Conference in Hershey last month.
At first glance, the North Clarion School District budget for the 2023-24 academic year looks like it is in good shape, as the district is only projecting a $35,000 deficit. However, according to North Clarion Superintendent Steve Young, there is more than meets the eye.
WARREN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service will open all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and off-highway motorcycle (OHM) trails at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 26, in the Allegheny National Forest for the summer riding season that runs through Sunday, Sept. 24.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Eleanor Jane Enos of Pleasantville. The article was submitted by her family.)
AMBASSADOR — Aletta Marie Summers, a sophomore at East Forest High School, has qualified to return this summer to the Pennsylvania Wildlife Leadership Academy as an ambassador. She was nominated last year to participate in the academy, and she was awarded a $400 scholarship to attend the Pen…
Bridge Buddies
Joe and DiAnne Wessell of Franklin will celebrate their 50-year wedding anniversary today.
The Oil City Arts Council will present its 2023 3-D show “Form, Furniture, Frolic” in the Graffiti Gallery at 210 Seneca St. during the next several weeks.
May 5, 2001
The Venango Youth Choir will present a free concert titled “All God’s Critters Got a Place in the Choir” at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Good Hope Lutheran Church at 800 Moran St. in Oil City.
Sugarcreek Borough Council on Wednesday approved hiring Amber Everett as the new dispatcher for the borough police department.
Two local artists will hold an exhibit and sale from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Transit Art Gallery and Gifts, 206 Seneca St. in downtown Oil City.
Six members from the Wildflower Garden Club planted a Japanese Kousa dogwood to commemorate Arbor Day in the Garden of Hope beside the BHS Clarion Hospital Cancer Center.
Franklin City Council has approved guidelines from the Franklin Shade Tree Commission for the memorial tree program for those who want to plant commemorative trees in the city parks.
Three students who are finishing their junior year in high school attended the Oil City Rotary Club meeting on Thursday as they were selected to receive 2023 Rotary Youth Leadership Awards.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., has co-introduced a bipartisan bill that would provide grants to enable housing providers to make retrofitting and accessibility improvements to intergenerational housing to support the needs of older adults raising children.
Recent damage to the Little League ball field in Hasson Heights has prompted Oil City police to issue a reminder that ball fields within the city, as well as other parks, are not for use by animals, regardless of whether they are under control of their owners.
Cathy Weaver Longacre, of Fryburg, will be the 2023 Mayfest “Feel Like a Kid Again” parade grand marshal.
A grand opening for the Titusville Historical Society’s newest exhibition, The Art of Martha Herpst, will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at the Heritage Center in The Parkside, 201 W. Spring St., in Titusville.
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced the state Senate has confirmed Michael B. Carroll as the next PennDOT secretary.
The Oil City Main Street Program will hold its annual meeting and reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday in Kapp Hall of Christ Episcopal Church on Central Avenue in Oil City.
Forest County commissioners on Wednesday accepted the resignation of Pete Wadlow, the county’s part-time emergency management coordinator.
UPMC Northwest will offer a free cancer support group the last Monday of each month and a stroke support group on the third Tuesday of every month.