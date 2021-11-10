Nov. 10, 1999
Ralph Haun of Utica and his daughter, Cindy Bennett of Cooperstown, bring in the last harvest of the year Tuesday afternoon from their Cooperstown garden.
An additional $3,000 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $29,779.
HARRISBURG — State Rep. R. Lee James announced his bill, which would add a member of the Coal Refuse Energy and Reclamation industry to the Mining Reclamation and Advisory Board, passed the House of Representatives.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission bear check station that was to be operated in Forest County during the four-day firearms bear season from Nov. 20-23 is changing locations.
• Larry and Kathy LaVan of Oil City will celebrate their wedding anniversary Monday.
Oil City Area School District announced Tuesday that the high school and middle school will teach remotely today and Thursday.
CLARION — The quantity of write-in votes in last week’s general election has delayed the final results in Clarion County.
Oil City Class of 1963
Schubert Club — The Schubert Musical and Literary Club met at 7 p.m. Monday at the Belles Lettres Clubhouse to celebrate American Music Month.
UPMC has announced that effective Jan. 1, former UPMC Northwest President David Gibbons will become senior vice president, Health Services Division, and market president for Northwest Pennsylvania and New York and North Central Pennsylvania.
Nov. 10, 1999
Franklin Area Junior/Senior High School won first place in the senior division of the propaganda tournament at Slippery Rock University on Nov. 3.
PITTSBURGH — The average price of gasoline throughout the tri-county area is above the western Pennsylvania average of $3.58, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus spokesperson Jason Gottesman made the following statement on Monday in response to the Wolf administration's announcement that it will be lifting the K-12 mask mandate on Jan. 17.
The Exit 60–Shippenville eastbound on and off ramps on Interstate 80 in Clarion County will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
A new television show that has been airing over the last week and a half on the A&E network is taking another look at the Shauna Howe kidnapping and murder case.
Franklin City Council on Monday approved a conditional use request for the property at 416 Elk St.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expecting a severe flu season this year, and that could have a negative impact on the nation’s already-struggling blood supply.
APPOINTED — John Hynes, an Oil City native, has been named senior vice president of strategic initiatives and administration for Pennsylvania Western University, the new institution being formed through the integration of Clarion, Edinboro and California universities. Hynes currently is vice…
The following students were named to the Cranberry Junior-Senior High School honors list for the first marking period:
Oil City TOPS — Ten TOPS and six KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Herbert Oschman was a member of the White Memorial Keystone Class of 1954 which held a 67-year reunion Aug. 28 at the American Legion in Knox.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 16,459 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 13,842 tests at the hospital. A total of 3,006 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has 12 COVID-19 in-patients (11 confirmed and one suspected). One of tho…
CLARION — For most of the year, Delp’s Hunting Grounds in Clarion County is quiet. For three days last week, the sound of shotguns rolled over the pastures.
The Venango Archaeology Chapter will meet at 7 p.m. Friday at the Christ United Methodist Church, 1135 Buffalo St., Franklin.
An additional $2,620 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $26,779.
Nov. 8, 1999
The following students at Clarion-Limestone High School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
Items were placed in the Oil City Library in memory of Margot Johnston, Robert Keil, Grace Lenar, Mary Ann Wilkinson and Dora Ziegler.
Nov. 6, 1999
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nationally about one-third of pregnant women have been vaccinated.
The City of Franklin street department will pick up leaves with its vacuum machines next week in the following areas:
Franklin Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1835 will offer a free lunch to local veterans on Thursday, which is Veterans Day.
North Clarion School District will hold its annual Veterans Day assembly at 1 p.m. Thursday in the high school gymnasium and at Veterans Memorial Park located between the high school and elementary buildings.
The League of Women Voters of Clarion County will hold a Zoom meeting Tuesday that will provide an overview of data protection laws, election security, consumer protection and cyber hygiene.
An additional $2,540 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $24,159.
Oil City High School announced Friday it is postponing the presentation of its musical “The Addams Family.”
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Gloria Rose Carrier of New Bethlehem. The article was submitted by her family.
Meadville Theatre presents ‘Rope’
