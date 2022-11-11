Nov. 11, 2000
In late September, Galloway United Methodist Church in Franklin paid off its $500,000 loan for its renovation process. This was after just five years, and the church celebrated with a mortgage burning on Oct. 21.
Updated: November 11, 2022 @ 4:24 am
Venango County workers were still busy Tuesday with election-related tasks, including a 2% audit and counting the provisional ballots.
A Florida-based company emerged as top bidder for the Cranberry Mall, and there is interest among “nationally known names” to lease space, according to a representative of a Texas-based realty company that represents the mall’s former owners.
The reassessment effort in Clarion County is continuing while the good weather lasts.
Historical music revivalist Dennis James will return to the Venango Museum of Art, Science and Industry for a concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18.
The following students at Allegheny-Clarion Valley schools were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
The following students at Christian Life Academy were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
Nov. 10, 2000
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region reported a decrease in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period.
Thursday, Nov. 10
The Franklin General Authority approved its 2023 water and sewer operating fund budgets at its monthly meeting on Tuesday.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Jack E. Adams of Franklin. The article was published by his family.)
The United Way of Clarion County will offer grant money to creative entrepreneurs who want to start their own business or those who operate a for-profit micro business.
The Shepherd’s Green Community Food Pantry in Franklin will distribute food from 8:15 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26.
Pennsylvania residents will experience something very rare when John Fetterman joins the U.S. Senate in January — two Democratic senators representing the state at the same time.
Voters may not have noticed, but there was a new team working behind the scenes Tuesday in Clarion County for the general election.
A family friendly 5K Foxburg Turkey Trot will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, on the Foxburg bike trail at 40 Main St., Foxburg.
The Karma Concert Series, featuring local bands and musicians, starts back up tonight with a concert by Touch of Grey.
A representative with a California-based commercial real estate exchange has confirmed the Cranberry Mall was sold at auction.
MARIENVILLE — The state Department of Corrections (DOC) will host a job fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at SCI Forest, with the goal of filling dozens of positions for employment at that facility.
CLARION — Clarion Blueprint Inc. believes it can open the playground portion of the new multigenerational park along Second Avenue in Clarion during spring.
The following students at Keystone schools were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
Nov. 9, 2000
Schubert Club
Glenn Thompson and Mike Kelly, the two incumbent Republican U.S. House members whose districts criss-cross the tri-county area, easily won re-election to two-year terms Tuesday.
Residents of three Venango County townships served by Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department voted Tuesday on a referendum that proposed an annual 1-mill fire tax for residents in those townships.
The Seventh Street Elementary School Veterans Day music program on Friday in Oil City will be moved to the sanctuary of Trinity United Methodist Church in the event of inclement weather.
The Barrow-Civic Theatre teamed up with Wanango Country Club and Wildcat Mansion to present a murder mystery dinner theater titled “Siblingfest Rivalry” over the weekend at Wanango.
Three incumbent Republicans whose districts encompass the tri-county area were unopposed Tuesday in their bids for re-election to two-year terms in the Pennsylvania State House.
Voter turnout was high Tuesday across the tri-county area, and Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano significantly outpolled their opponents in Republican-dominated Venango, Clarion and Forest counties.
Nov. 8, 2000
Clarion TOPS
Oil City’s annual Veterans Day observance is planned Friday.
The roots of the Titusville Herald run deep in Crawford County. The newspaper was a daily feature for 157 years, which made it the Oil Region’s oldest newspaper.
PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the tri-county this week is above the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.02, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This year’s Friends for Food campaign is continuing and has raised $21,180.33 so far.
HARRISBURG — State Rep. R. Lee James announced his bill, which would add a member of the Coal Refuse Energy and Reclamation industry to the Mining Reclamation and Advisory Board, was signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf as Act 105 of 2022.
The General Authority of the City of Franklin was created by a city ordinance in 1969 to purify and distribute water to the city, which its mission statement says is “vital to maintaining a healthy and sustainable community.”