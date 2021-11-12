Nov. 12, 1999
Barbara Eidenmuller, a fourth-grade geography teacher at Rocky Grove Elementary School, was one of 34 educators from the U.S. and Canada who received the Distinguished Teaching Achievement Award last week.
An additional $885 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $30,664.
Cranberry Class of 1956
Barrow Card Party — Ruth Ann Webster, Sonnie Clickett and Jane Hillard were winners at this week’s Barrow Card Party.
Thomas Buck Eubanks, son of Hunter and Katie Bell Eubanks of Mauldin, South Carolina, and grandson of Buck and Shellie Bell of Franklin, and Thomas and Angie Eubanks of Inman, South Carolina, will celebrate his first birthday today. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday ma…
The United Way of Venango County will hold two walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics next week.
Karma Coffee in Oil City is hosting a series of concerts from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday evenings during the fall and winter months to raise money for restorations at the Lyric Theater.
The Oil Region Astronomical Society will host a virtual public night including a presentation on astrophotography and how to digitally process images of the night sky with Gary Salisbury at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.
Franklin will hold its annual holiday Light-Up Night on Saturday, Nov. 20.
Dennis James will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at the Venango Museum of Art, Science, and Industry, located at 270 Seneca St., Oil City.
Christmas Tree Lane, Cochranton’s annual community holiday celebration, will be held Friday, Nov. 19, through Sunday, Nov. 21, at the Cochranton fire hall.
The Venango Chamber Orchestra will hold its first concert in two years at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Barrow-Civic Theatre. The concert is offered free to the public.
TIONESTA — Soon to be 81 year-old Mike Hresko has always been a volunteer. He volunteered for the U.S. Air Force, the Shriners and the American Legion. That makes it hard for him to understand where all the volunteers are today.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 16,655 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Wednesday, including 14,010 tests at the hospital. A total of 3,078 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has eight confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. One of those patients is in…
The Small Business Jump Start program recently held a graduation ceremony in the Northwest Bank building in Franklin, during which seven aspiring entrepreneurs graduated.
PROMOTED — Stacey Ross has been promoted to assistant director of the United Way of the Titusville Region. She joined the agency in August 2019 and will take over as the executive director when Terri Ann Wig retires from that post in May. Ross completed her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in…
The following students at Keystone Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
Sarah Hughes of Emlenton has been awarded with the Pittsburgh Technical College Richard S. Caliguiri Award from the PTC School of Information Systems and Technology, given to the top students in a graduating class.
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Barb Bickel and Jackie Stone, third.
Dr. Thomas J. Miller of Ankle and Foot Associates of Clarion and Brookville has retired.
UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 13,135 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 4,171 tests at the hospital. A total of 1,400 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has 26 COVID-19 in-patients.
All In Campus Democracy Challenge recently presented the 2021 Best Action Plan Award to Clarion University during the State Voting Challenges Awards ceremony.
Venango County commissioners on Tuesday allocated $250,000 in 2022 liquid fuels funds to various municipalities.
Keystone Class of 1961
Nov. 11, 1999
Sugarcreek Borough’s tentative 2022 budget, which was approved last week by borough council, is now being advertised until next month’s vote for final passage.
Robert Reed, the Pennsylvania Executive Deputy Attorney General for Special Initiatives, will be addressing the issue of trauma and substance use.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area over the past seven days has remained nearly flat from the previous seven-day period.
Write-in votes decided a few Venango County races in last week’s general election, according to unofficial results.
Sugarcreek Borough police, in conjunction with Community Services of Venango County, will conduct its annual fill-a-car food drive from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at Walmart in Seneca.
You can still donate blood, in most instances, after having a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the American Red Cross.
Venango Region Catholic School is working on building its scholarship fund by expanding its participation in the Educational Improvement Tax Credit program.
The Oil City Fire Department distributed about 600 coats for children in need to all the school districts in Venango County through the department’s Coats for Kids program.
HARRISBURG — State Rep. R. Lee James announced his bill, which would add a member of the Coal Refuse Energy and Reclamation industry to the Mining Reclamation and Advisory Board, passed the House of Representatives.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission bear check station that was to be operated in Forest County during the four-day firearms bear season from Nov. 20-23 is changing locations.
• Larry and Kathy LaVan of Oil City will celebrate their wedding anniversary Monday.
Oil City Area School District announced Tuesday that the high school and middle school will teach remotely today and Thursday.
CLARION — The quantity of write-in votes in last week’s general election has delayed the final results in Clarion County.
Oil City Class of 1963
