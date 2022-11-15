Nov. 15, 2000
Venango County wrapped up its reassessment Tuesday, setting the county’s new tax base at $1.5 billion.
Updated: November 15, 2022 @ 4:52 am
The wait for the Franklin community Christmas tree will be over today with its scheduled arrival to the Venango County Courthouse.
Dates for upcoming food distributions at the Cranberry Area Food Pantry have been changed to Nov. 21, Dec. 5 and Dec. 19.
The following students at Oil City High School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
Clarion TOPS
Oil City Class of 1963
PennDOT’s Northwest region has opened the voting for the 11 plows decorated by Venango, Forest, Mercer and Warren County high school students as part of the “Paint the Plow” program.
This year’s Friends for Food campaign is winding down and has now raised $23,215.33.
Oil City School Board members dealt with a few matters of routine business during their meeting Monday.
PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the tri-county area this week is again above the western Pennsylvania average, which rose to $4.05, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Nov. 14, 2000
Former area resident Nicky Lee Neely and his fiancée, Abigail Martin, have announced their engagement and forthcoming wedding.
Earl and Dorothy Krepp of Franklin will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Tuesday, Nov. 22.
The following students at Cranberry High School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
The following students at North Clarion High School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
The Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Wine Walk is returning to downtown Franklin from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday.
CLARION — Clarion Borough Council has opted to again advertise its intention to adopt amendments to its zoning ordinance.
Oil City Class of 1958
Pianist David Allen Wehr will return to the Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts in Foxburg to perform an all-Chopin program at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.
Nov. 13, 2000
The pajama collection project is up and running for the 11th year at Christ Episcopal Church in Oil City.
Cranberry High School held its annual Veterans Day program on Thursday.
Students at the Clarion County Career Center observed national Cancer Awareness Month and held the center’s Coins for a Cure fundraising campaign in October.
New owners are taking over Lively Lane Kennels on Route 322 in Cranberry.
Sunday, Nov. 27, is designated nationally as Artists Sunday, a day to support local artists, creators and performers.
The reassessment effort in Clarion County is continuing while the good weather lasts.
Venango County workers were still busy Tuesday with election-related tasks, including a 2% audit and counting the provisional ballots.
Nov. 11, 2000
A Florida-based company emerged as top bidder for the Cranberry Mall, and there is interest among “nationally known names” to lease space, according to a representative of a Texas-based realty company that represents the mall’s former owners.
A family friendly 5K Foxburg Turkey Trot will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, on the Foxburg bike trail at 40 Main St., Foxburg.
The Karma Concert Series, featuring local bands and musicians, starts back up tonight with a concert by Touch of Grey.
Historical music revivalist Dennis James will return to the Venango Museum of Art, Science and Industry for a concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18.
The following students at Allegheny-Clarion Valley schools were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
The following students at Christian Life Academy were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
Nov. 10, 2000
The Franklin General Authority approved its 2023 water and sewer operating fund budgets at its monthly meeting on Tuesday.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Jack E. Adams of Franklin. The article was published by his family.)