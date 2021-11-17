Nov. 17, 1999
Franklin senior Hillary Hager and Cranberry sophomore Carrie Mason earned prestigious recognition Tuesday when they were mentioned as two of the state’s 20 players “to watch” by USA Today.
Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food bags at 2 p.m. Thursday.
William and Debra Weaver of Seneca will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary Monday.
The following students at Christian Life Academy were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
CLARION — The United Way of Clarion County announced availability of the Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator Program (CEAP), which matches entrepreneurs with existing, free, local, small business consulting services and financial resources up to $2,000.
Valley Grove School Board approved a number of items at its combined work session and regular meeting Monday.
Clarion County coroner Dan Shingledecker said Tuesday the death of an 85-year-old woman in Farmington Township was accidental as a result of smoke inhalation from a house fire on Sunday.
Nov. 16, 1999
The following students at North Clarion Junior Senior High School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
The Christmas Tree Extravaganza will be held Saturday at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.
NEW MEMBERS — Four new members have joined the Clarion Area Chamber of Commerce. They are Black Bear Hemp Dispensary, 400 Main St., Clarion; Lewis Lumber & Milling Inc., 16289 Route 322, Clarion; The Forest Nook, 3121 Forest Road, Vowinckel; and The Wayside Restaurant, 1123 Old Fryburg R…
Oil City TOPS — Twelve TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
The Diocese of Erie has been notified that the first level of appeal that was presented for multiple parishioners of the former St. Stephen Parish in Oil City has been denied at the Signatura, the highest court at the Vatican.
WASHINGTON — Gov. Tom Wolf and other governors were in attendance at the ceremony in which the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was signed into law by President Joe Biden.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 16,770 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 14,092 tests at the hospital. A total of 3,132 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has 11 confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. Two of those patients are in the …
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced a free outdoor drive-up COVID-19 testing site will open at the Crawford County Fairgrounds, 13921 Dickson Road in Meadville, beginning today.
Nov. 15, 1999
CLARION — Indivisible We Rise, West Central PA, on Saturday hosted a “Freedom to Vote — Time to Act” caravan in Clarion.
Oil City
PUBLISHED — Russ Cataldo II of Knox has published a devotional book titled “Transparency of the Heart.” The 60-day devotional was inspired by Cataldo’s personal spiritual growth. He is a 1987 Keystone High School graduate. He served in the U.S. Marines as an aviation technician and is a Gulf…
The following students from the Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
The following students at Venango Catholic High School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
The following students at Union High School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
The following students at St. Stephen Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
Pennies from Heaven, a local charity that helps working Clarion County families celebrate the Christmas season, is accepting donations at a number of Clarion businesses.
Local churches are collecting shoeboxes full of gifts for children around the world for the annual Operation Christmas Child program.
Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take Off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Nov. 8, with 11 members weighing in.
Nov. 13, 1999
CLARION — Clarion Hospital earlier this week opened the first pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the area.
Cranberry Class of 1956
Barrow Card Party — Ruth Ann Webster, Sonnie Clickett and Jane Hillard were winners at this week’s Barrow Card Party.
Nov. 12, 1999
The Oil Region Astronomical Society will host a virtual public night including a presentation on astrophotography and how to digitally process images of the night sky with Gary Salisbury at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.
Dennis James will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at the Venango Museum of Art, Science, and Industry, located at 270 Seneca St., Oil City.
The Venango Chamber Orchestra will hold its first concert in two years at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Barrow-Civic Theatre. The concert is offered free to the public.
Franklin will hold its annual holiday Light-Up Night on Saturday, Nov. 20.
Thomas Buck Eubanks, son of Hunter and Katie Bell Eubanks of Mauldin, South Carolina, and grandson of Buck and Shellie Bell of Franklin, and Thomas and Angie Eubanks of Inman, South Carolina, will celebrate his first birthday today. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday ma…
TIONESTA — Soon to be 81 year-old Mike Hresko has always been a volunteer. He volunteered for the U.S. Air Force, the Shriners and the American Legion. That makes it hard for him to understand where all the volunteers are today.
An additional $885 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $30,664.
Christmas Tree Lane, Cochranton’s annual community holiday celebration, will be held Friday, Nov. 19, through Sunday, Nov. 21, at the Cochranton fire hall.
