Nov. 27, 2000

Members of the Franklin TOPS met Nov. 20 at the Fox Street Church of God in Rocky Grove where 31 TOPS and four KOPS weighed in at the meeting.

Relay for Life team to raise funds
  • From staff reports

The Chocoholics For a Cause Relay for Life team will set up a fundraising station from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday at the Cranberry Mall.

Leeper to hold Light Up Night

  • From staff reports

The Leeper Flower Pad will host its annual Light Up Night beginning at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the intersection of routes 36 and 66 in Leeper.

WEDDING: Rizer/Tepke
Christina Tiffany Rizer and Jacob Calvin Tepke were united in marriage at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at St. Joseph Church in Lucinda.

Free

Holiday to delay OC garbage pickup

  • From staff reports

Oil City is informing its residents that Friday’s garbage collection will be picked up on Saturday this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.