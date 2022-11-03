Nov. 3, 2000

Franklin Alternative School students spent Thursday teaching the rest of the middle school about some of the major issues in the presidential election. In addition to researching the issues, the class also registered voters and created ballot boxes for a mock election that will be held Tuesday.

About People
About People

WINS EMMY — John D. Rockovich, a 2008 Oil City High School graduate, won an Emmy award for his work as a video editor for Thorne Media on the short film, “Breakthrough,” under the category Health/Environment/Science – Short Form Content (Single Report). He was accompanied by his wife, Kayla,…

Tri-county area's jobless rate drops
  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — The tri-county area’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate in September decreased a month after the area experienced a rise in unemployment, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.

County to host tire collection

  • From staff reports

Venango County will sponsor a tire collection event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Venango County Community Recycling Center near the airport in Franklin.

Shapiro makes stop in Clarion
  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION — Josh Shapiro, the Democratic nominee for governor in next week’s election, and Austin Davis, the Democratic lieutenant governor nominee, were greeted by about 100 supporters Tuesday when they stopped at the Mechanistic Brewery in Clarion.

Pitt-Titusville training hub earns marketing awards

  • From staff reports

The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub captured three awards, including a Platinum Award, from MarCom Awards, an international competition that recognizes quality work from marketing and communications professionals.

Center to give out Narcan

  • From staff reports

Trilogy Wellness, an addiction treatment center in Franklin, will hold a free distribution of Narcan from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Zion Lutheran Church in Oil City.

Tales to Tell: Old Galena Building
As a paranormal investigator I have a lot of stories about different places in Venango County. But since most involve people's homes or businesses I thought I would tell you about an amazing location that I had the privilege of managing for years. It's the old galena oil building on Grant St…

Tales to Tell: Family Tradition
In the summer of 1985, my wife Carolyn and I purchased The Family Tradition Restaurant, known as The Spot for the previous 38 years. Within a very short time I started noticing strange occurrences, including doors in certain rooms closing on their own and unexplained noises after we had clos…

Tales to Tell: Crybaby Cemetery
Crybaby Cemetery is located in Salem Township, Knox, on Triangle Road (real name being St. Luke’s Cemetery). It sits on a dirt road in the middle of nowhere with old gravestones. According to the myth, there are twin babies buried there after they took ill with a fever in the 1900s. The babi…