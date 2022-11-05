Nov. 6, 2000

The Rocky Grove Fire Department held its annual recognition dinner Saturday evening.

WINS EMMY — John D. Rockovich, a 2008 Oil City High School graduate, won an Emmy award for his work as a video editor for Thorne Media on the short film, “Breakthrough,” under the category Health/Environment/Science – Short Form Content (Single Report). He was accompanied by his wife, Kayla,…

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — The tri-county area’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate in September decreased a month after the area experienced a rise in unemployment, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.

  • From staff reports

Venango County will sponsor a tire collection event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Venango County Community Recycling Center near the airport in Franklin.

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION — Josh Shapiro, the Democratic nominee for governor in next week’s election, and Austin Davis, the Democratic lieutenant governor nominee, were greeted by about 100 supporters Tuesday when they stopped at the Mechanistic Brewery in Clarion.

  • From staff reports

The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub captured three awards, including a Platinum Award, from MarCom Awards, an international competition that recognizes quality work from marketing and communications professionals.

  • From staff reports

Trilogy Wellness, an addiction treatment center in Franklin, will hold a free distribution of Narcan from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Zion Lutheran Church in Oil City.