Oct. 17, 2000
Celebrating her first birthday today is Clare Kelley Hall, daughter of Jane and Michael Hall of Washington D.C. She is the granddaughter of Joanne Taylor of Oil City and Candice and Bruce Taylor of Franklin.
Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 49F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with a mix of rain and snow late. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%.
Updated: October 17, 2022 @ 5:55 am
Oct. 17, 2000
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
Various local emergency responders along with area residents participated in Fire Prevention Night on Friday at the Cranberry Mall.
The Oil City Fire Department handed out about 460 coats to children in need in Venango County this year through its Coats for Kids Program.
A new hair and beauty salon in downtown Franklin is holding its ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. today.
Editor’s note: Michelle Inciarrano, a contributing writer to the newspaper from Oil City, provides a firsthand account of what it was like to be in Florida amid Hurricane Ian.
A local organization, Poets Against Racism, will conduct a poetry reading at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at the Oil City Library.
James and Suellen Gourley of Clarion will mark their golden wedding anniversary today.
Oct. 16, 2000
A community meeting for residents of Clinton, Irwin and Victory townships will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, to discuss a referendum that will be on the ballot when voters go to the polls Nov. 8.
The major service project of the Winnifred Tonkin Guild is underway in Venango County.
The Harrisville Community Band will present its annual fall concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the Harrisville fire hall, 313 E. Mercer St.
Oct. 14, 2000
95TH BIRTHDAY — A birthday card shower has been planned for Don Rodgers, formerly of Cherrytree who now resides in Florida, on the occasion of his 95th birthday on Oct. 27. Cards can be sent to Rodgers at 6210 Tennessee Ave., New Port Richey, Florida, 34654.
Friday, Oct. 14
Oct. 13, 2000
Mental health cases are on the rise in Clarion County as well as across the state and nation, according to the county’s mental health administrator.
Venango County will sponsor a collection event for both household hazardous waste and electronic items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
Franklin City Council will hold its annual budget workshop on Monday, starting at 4 p.m.
About 100 children participated in Central Elementary School’s Walk and Bike to School Day on Wednesday.
The Venango Museum of Art, Science and Industry will hold its annual meeting following its regular board meeting at noon Tuesday.
Here are the numbers drawn Wednesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the region mostly had a mixture of increase and decline in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period, but no deaths were reported from any of those five counties.
Here are the winning numbers drawn Tuesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
Oct. 12, 2000
Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) will hold an open house from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at five in-person locations — the Galena Building (Franklin), Parkside Commons (Meadville), NPRC Education and Training Center (Erie), Kane Area High School (Kane) and Cameron County High School (E…
KNOX — Setting an example it hopes other municipalities will follow, Knox Borough Council members earlier this month agreed to donate $20,000 to Knox Ambulance Service.
The 15th annual Pink Splash For The Cure event was held Tuesday in Franklin’s Fountain Park.
PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the tri-county area shifted upward from the previous week and remains above the western Pennsylvania average, which this week jumped 8 cents to $3.97, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Oct. 11, 2000
RECOVERING — Dewey Hockenberry, a 1990 Oil City High School graduate who played fullback on the Oilers football team, is home in Florida after undergoing cancer surgery two weeks ago in Birmingham, Alabama. Hockenberry had two four-hour operations, one to remove his stomach and the other to …
James M. Henderson Post 32 of the American Legion in Oil City will conduct a flagpole dedication ceremony at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Log Cabin Restaurant in Seneca.