Oct. 19, 1999

Oil City High School senior Zachary Webber was given the opportunity to be a substitute teacher last week, of his own calculus class.

Community News

HONORED — Paul M. Winkler, former president and chief executive officer of Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, which is the owner of Oakwood Heights in Oil City, will be recognized with the 2021 LeadingAge Award of Honor. Winkler retired from his post on Aug. 31 after serving 34 years in variou…

Club Notes

Clarion Garden Club — Members of the Garden Club of Clarion County met at Evermoore’s in New Bethlehem on Oct. 12.

Tornado confirmed in Jefferson County

  • From staff reports

Both the Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services and the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh confirmed a tornado struck northern Jefferson County above Clear Creek State Forest, near the Elk County line, at about 8 a.m. Saturday.

Area health systems' virus tests

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 15,687 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 13,187 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,719 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, the hospital has 11 confirmed COVID-19 in-patients…

Area health systems' virus tests

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 15,608 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 13,121 tests at the hospital. A total of 2,654 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, the hospital has 13 COVID-19 in-patients (12 confirmed and one suspected). T…

Prescription drug take-back event set in Clarion

  • From staff reports

The Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission will partner with Clarion Borough Police Department and the Clarion Mall to help area residents safely remove expired or unwanted prescription drugs and/or over-the-counter medications from household medicine cabinets.

Portion of Clarion River Road closed

  • From staff reports

MARIENVILLE — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announced the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy and Millstone Township, with financial assistance from Elk County and Allegheny National Forest, will replace the Church Run culvert on the Clarion River Road (T-301). Church Run i…

Club Notes

Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Jane Hillard and Mary Emanuele, first; Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, second; and Laura Flick and Mary Ann Richardson, third.

Area health systems' virus tests

UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 16,529 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 3,674 tests at the hospital. A total of 1,220 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has 24 COVID-19 in-patients.

Clarion schools labor talks hit snag

  • By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News writer

CLARION — Contract negotiations are nothing new between the Clarion Area School Board and the Clarion Education Association, but the way the negotiations are being handled this year is a change.